Kim Kardashian’s friend Simon Huck responds to corona virus to sell emergency kits

Simon Huck, a good friend of Kim Kardashian, has cashed in the corona virus outbreak to sell his recently launched emergency kits.
This year, publicist Huck launched Judy, a company that sells emergency kits in the US.
The kits, which range in price from $ 60 (£ 46) to $ 250 (£ 192), contain items such as first aid kits, emergency water, food and blankets with the aim of “making household preparation essential”.
“With natural disasters more often and with greater impact, having the right supplies and emergency plans is more important than ever,” the company states on its website.
On Wednesday, the Instagram account for Judy shared a message on the social media platform with “coronavirus prevention tips”, in the light of the thousands of people diagnosed worldwide.
From Wednesday, a total of 24,631 coronavirus cases were confirmed worldwide, in addition to 494 deaths.
In the caption for the Instagram post, the company states that Judy is “the ready-kit for any situation.”
The video shows a consumer named Rachel talking about coronavirus prevention tips with her two young daughters.
“Join Rachel and her girls by making” preparedness “your superpower,” the caption reads.
The prevention tips it offers include “good hand washing”, where you scrub your hands for 20 to 25 seconds before rinsing them and drying them with a towel; use of hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of at least 60%; refrain from touching your face and wearing gloves and masks while you are in public “when possible”.
One person commented that the video was “an excellent PSA of some knowledgeable children”.
On Thursday it was reported that a third patient had tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.
Following the statement by the World Health Organization that the spread of the corona virus “is a public health emergency of international importance,” the reported risk of the condition for members of the public in the UK was increased by key personnel from low to low mediocre.
1/28
Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside
FATHER
2/28
A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated
AFP via Getty Images
3/28
Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital
Getty Images
4/28
A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton
AFP via Getty
5/28
British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus
Tom Maddick / SWNS
6/28
A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station
AFP via Getty
7/28
Passengers leave the plane
FATHER
8/28
Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China
FATHER
9/28
Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane
Getty Images
10/28
Getty Images
11/28
Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire
Tom Maddick / SWNS
12/28
The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives
FATHER
13/28
Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers
FATHER
14/28
Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals
FATHER
15/28
The flight path of the plane
Flightradar24 / PA
16/28
Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks
Reuters
17/28
A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists
Getty Images
18/28
A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty
19/28
Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton
Tom Maddick / SWNS
20/28
The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England
FATHER
21/28
A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK
FATHER
22/28
Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty Images
23/28
A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station
AFP via Getty
24/28
A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings
AFP via Getty Images
25/28
Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton
Tom Maddick / SWNS
26/28
Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty
27/28
A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment
AFP via Getty Images
28/28
Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty
“Typical symptoms of coronavirus are fever and cough that can turn into a severe pneumonia that causes shortness of breath and breathing difficulties,” the government explains.
“In general, the coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and people with long-term conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and chronic lung disease.”
Click here to follow the live blog of The Independent and to stay up to date with all the news about coronavirus.
.