Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago West fell from a high chair and had to get stung

Kim Kardashian has revealed her daughter Chicago recently took a tumble that sent her to the hospital.

While it appears on “GMA” Wednesday morning, the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star – that shares children north6 Saint, 4, Chi, 2 and Psalm, 8 months, with spouse Kanye West – broke off her very tight morning schedule as a busy mother of four and remembered a recent incident in which Chicago fell from her high chair.

“The whole day is chaotic, but I’m micromanage,” Kim said about her daily schedule. “So I get up at 5:40 am, at the gym at 6 am, ready, you know, [against] 7, they wake up, I get them at 7:05 am, breakfast at 7:30 pm, the door out at 7:55. As if it is supermicomanaged. “

“GMAs” Lara Spencer then asked, “What happens when life happens? Something goes wrong.”

“Yes, I mean recently, my Chicago daughter fell out of her high chair and cut her whole face, stitches, we all had to figure it out,” Kim recalled. “So everything happens, you just have to keep going.” Fortunately, Kim assured that Chicago is “okay,” but she has a “big scar on her forehead.”

During the show, the founder of KKW also talked about how she fits in the time for law internship. “So that’s in my afternoons,” Kim said. “I go to the office … and then I do my extra reading and stuff at home at around 9 p.m. from 9 a.m. to 11.”

“I mean, it’s so hard,” she added. “I have just finished the first year. I am about to take the baby bar in a few months, which is a necessity to continue in California for the next three years, so it feels good to finish the first year It is very difficult. “

Kim also thought about how she is better suited to studying at present than in college.

“If I had gone to school if you knew I should have done that years ago, it would not have meant so much to me and I would not have been as interested in it as I … it all makes sense to me now. I love it.”

