Kim Kardashian thinks Psalm West is her father Robert Kardashian reincarnated

After several meetings that point to the same result, Kim Kardashian says she is convinced that her son Psalm West is actually her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., reincarnated.

According to the reality star it all started “Keeping up with the Kardashians” during a trip to Bali, where she recalled E! News “A woman, a blind medium, came to me and said that I would have another son and that it would be my father who reincarnated.”

At that time she already had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with the boy who would become Psalm, but Kim insists that nobody knew, including the crew, so there was no way the woman could be tipped.

And that wasn’t the only moment that convinced her. She shared with the outlet others who happened outside the camera, but were no less convincing and convincing for the reality star and beauty entrepreneur.

The second incident came when she gave her baby nurse permission to take Psalm to a baby shower while she was out of town. At the shower Kim said “a woman comes to her and says:” Is this your son? “”

When the baby caretaker told her she was watching him for someone else, the woman apparently said, “Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mother that this is a relative of her who is reincarnating.”

And Kim says that countless other strangers have said the same since Psalm was born, much to her babysitter when she was out with the baby; which means they had no idea they were stumbling over a famous Kardashian toddler.

Kim even says it has become so convincing that many in her family believe it too. “My whole family always thinks it’s my father and just as emotional and close to him.”

And as Psalm grows older, Kim believes she is starting to see her father’s hints in her son. “He’s left-handed like my dad,” she said. “I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I know now. But I want to believe it!”

Robert Kardashian Sr., famous for his successful defense of O.J. Simpson died of esophageal cancer in his murder trial in 1995 in September 2003.

Fans can catch Psalm West, and whoever he has been in a previous life, in new episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” when the reality element returns for his 18th season sometime in the first half of 2020 on E!

