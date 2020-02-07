Kim Kardashian thinks her son West Psalm is the reincarnation of her late father

If you know the Kardashians, then you will know that they will do everything possible to make headlines and stay relevant. The reality show star, Kim Kardashian, has shed light on something new today early in the launch of its SKIMS line at Nordstroms in New York City. In the launch event, he detailed the coincidences that convinced his son Psalm West to embody the spirit of his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal on the subject, Kim Kardashian recalled for the first time his meeting with a blind psychic presented in a season 16 episode of his reality series.

“In our program, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman, a blind medium, approached me and told me that I would have another child and that I would be my reincarnated father. No one knew. No one in my crew knew that I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a child. ” Then he recalled another occasion that took place in a baby shower after the birth of his son. “My baby nurse, I had to leave town and I really needed her to come in. But, she had a baby shower she had to go to. And I said, ‘Okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if you think well. I really needed the help. ”

“She takes him to a baby shower, and a woman approaches him and says: ‘Is this your son?’ And she said: ‘No, no, no, I’m just looking at him’ … And she said: ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell your mother that this is a member of her reincarnated family.’ “

As if that wasn’t enough, Kim Kardashian continued saying: “Several people who had no idea that she was my babysitter or anything have approached my baby to say she is a reincarnated family member … So all my family, all the time, thinks he is my dad and is very emotional and close to him. ” The mother of four children also noted that Psalm shares similar traits with her father, who died in September 2003 of esophageal cancer.

“He’s left-handed, like my father … So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now I do. But I want to believe it!” She concluded.

.