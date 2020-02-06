Kim Kardashian says that Psalm West is reincarnation of Robert Kardashian

Psalm West (left) is actually the reincarnation of Robert Kardashian (right) … (Photo: Kim Kardashian / Instagram; Getty)

Kim Kardashian is convinced that her son, Psalm West, is the reincarnation of her deceased father, Robert Kardashian, thanks to a number of very freaky events.

The reality star, who shares a total of four children with Kanye West, revealed that a blind clairvoyant had predicted that her next baby would be her father’s return, even though no one knew she was expecting a baby through surrogate.

She told E! News about the freaky message: “My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby there is. He always smiles, always happy.

“In our show we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman – a blind medium – came to me and said that I would have another son and that it would be my father who reincarnated.

“She had no idea. Nobody knew. None of my crew knew that I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a boy. “

Kim added that since the birth of Psalm a number of things had happened to convince her that the prophet’s prophecy was really true.

She explained: “My baby nurse, I had to leave town and I really needed her to come in, but she had a baby shower where she had to go.

Psalm West, shown here with brothers and sisters Saint and North West, also shares characteristics with Robert Kardashian (Photo: Instagram)

“And I said,” It’s okay, you can take my son to the baby shower, if that’s okay with you. “I really needed the help.

“She takes him to a baby shower and a woman comes to her and says,” Is this your son? ” And she said, “No, no, no, I’m just watching him.” And she said, “Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mother that this is a relative of her reincarnated.”

The deceased Robert Kardashian was in the legal team of OJ Simpson during his murder trial (Photo: Vince Bucci / AFP via Getty Images)

Kim added: “Several people who had no idea it was my babysitter or something like that, have come to my baby to say he is a reincarnated family member. So my whole family always thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him. “

In addition to strangers picking up an atmosphere that Psalm is the late Robert Kardashian – who was one of the lawyers for the trial of OJ Simpson murder – Kim has noticed some similarities between her son and her father.

She revealed: “He is left-handed, just like my father. So all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now I do. But I want to believe it! “





