Kim Kardashian reveals North West Is a Pescatarian

It resembles North West does not like dino chicken nuggets.

While answering fans’ questions during a Twitter Q&A Monday evening, Kim Kardashian broke what she eats on a vegetable diet one day and revealed that her 6-year-old daughter, North, is a pescatarian.

When a fan asked Kim if she would ever be vegan, the reality star replied: “I eat mainly vegetable. No more meat.” Another Twitter user followed Kim’s response by asking if her children also eat vegetable food. “Yes they do!” Kim replied. “North, however, is a pescatarian.” (Pescatarians eat fish, but renounce meat and poultry.)

The founder of KKW Beauty continued to share some of her ready-made vegetable meals, including “oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast” and “vegan tacos are my favorite for lunch! Salads are good too!” Kim also added: “Sea Moss Smoothies are really good too.”

Despite following a “mostly” vegetable diet, it appears that the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star occasionally enjoys junk food.

When asked to mention her favorite snack, Kim tweeted: “I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos also smokes and sometimes Doritos.”

However, Kim said she only likes regular Cheetos, not Flaming Hot Cheetos. “I hate HOT everything! I hate Spicey (sic) everything,” she wrote. I know this will be very unpopular for many, but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos puffs are my absolute favorite. “

Kim also unveiled her very specific Starbucks order. “Small size soy chai latte or smallest white chocolate mocha with whipped cream,” she tweeted. “They must be the smallest size or they don’t taste the same to me.”

See more of Kim's Q&A in the tweets below!

