Kim Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumors: is Kanye West expecting baby 5?

Don’t expect a fifth Kardashian West in the near future. Kim Kardashian responded to pregnancy rumors with a very relatable tweet. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians, 39, went to her Twitter on Monday February 3rd to reveal a few little-known facts about herself. (So ​​she hates hot Cheetos, but loves Cheetos. What.) Among Kim’s revelations was that last night she really longed for Eggo waffles and asked her followers what they thought.

“I’m longing for Eggo (waffles)! I thought it would go away, but it’s not like that. Should I try or control myself?” She tweeted. The tweet made some fans think Kim had “cravings.” on pregnancy “. (Can the woman not only have breakfast at night?)” Kim got cravings! “, wrote a fan.” Don’t tell me that Kanye has another (small) vest in her, but that would be so cute! “

However, Kim ended the speculation very quickly. She replied to the user and said that he was not pregnant but only wanted something to eat. Can’t we all identify? “No way! I’m just hungry,” Kim wrote back.

The founder of KKW Beauty and her husband Kanye West share four children: the daughters North (6) and Chicago (2) as well as the sons Saint (4) and Psalm (8 months). After difficult pregnancies with North and Saint, Kim and Kanye used surrogates for Saint and Psalm. This is definitely the last baby Kim has, ”another source told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. The two pregnancies have done so much damage to their bodies that it is simply not worth it. If she wants more, adoption is out of the question. “

If she wants to have more children, that’s E! The personality showed on her Instagram story in August 2019 that she thinks she’s good at four right now. “I LOVE my babies so much, but 4 is all I can handle, how busy I am, and each of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote.