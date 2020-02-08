Kim Kardashian regrets that she has not added a ‘pee’ to SKIMS and we feel her pain

Kim has trouble not having pee holes in her Skims (Photo: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian regretted not adding a puddle to her SKIMS products.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians spoke of her regret during her launch at Nordstrom this week in New York City.

The 39-year-old said to the New York Times: “I wish we had launched a pee hole shapewear.”

Kim – married to Kanye West – has previously expressed her need for a puddle in her shapewear and wanted to add this to SKIMS months ago.

She appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show in September 2019 when they played the Show Me Your Phone.

Her last Google search was: “Is shapewear with a puddle better?”

“I just launched Skims and debated whether I need a pee in certain things,” she said, having a difficult time with a different shapewear line.

“Under a dress to like the Emmy or whatever, I’d try to use the pee hole and then you pee over yourself,” Kim explained.

“It doesn’t work half the time anyway!”

Before SKIMS reached today’s success level, Kim received a lot of kickback.

With Kim’s range originally called Kimono, the mother of four was confronted with accusations of cultural appropriation, due to the link with the traditional Japanese outfit.

The 39-year-old quickly threw away the initial name and asked fans for suggestions before settling on SKIMS.

Kim also hired Alice Marie Johnson, the 64-year-old woman whom she had released from prison through her burgeoning legal career, to model the business.

The move distributed commentators online, with some praising Kim for giving Alice the chance, while others call it exploiting.





