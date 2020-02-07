Kim Kardashian receives surprise gifts from Victoria Beckham

Victoria welcomed Kim to London (Photo: Instagram / victoriabeckham)

Kim Kardashian is well and truly spoiled by Victoria Beckham after this landing in London this week.

The 39-year-old reality star seemed pleased to receive a package of Posh’s UK essentials in her hotel room prior to her stay.

And we are clearly not jealous at all …

Kim went to Instagram and called Victoria, 45, her “fairy god mother” when she showed off a pair of rather expensive-looking electric blue knee-high boots from Vic’s clothing range.

In addition to the hip shoes, the former Spice Girls star wanted to be sure that Kim was testing her new £ 180 anti-aging serum and makeup collection, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The package also contained a beautifully written note with the text: “To Kim, Welcome to London.”

She signed the sweet message with her trademark “kisses VB”.

Kim’s legion of British fans will no doubt be in the clouds to see the star in the capital.

Kim confirmed the visit in a separate photo of himself, husband Kanye West and Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tiscil, and wrote: “#LondonNights.”

The trio was seen during a low-key dinner at Hakkasan’s restaurant on Thursday evening before Kimye returned to their hotel.

And while it is unknown why the KUWTK star is in the UK, fans couldn’t help but speculate on Twitter.

Someone suspected Kim had traveled to launch her SKIMS collection and said, “Are you going to launch Skims on Nordstrom London soon? Waahhh I can feel it @skims @KimKardashian Launch it in other famous cities worldwide. “

Earlier this week, Kim addressed many audiences at the launch of the shapewear line in New York.

Despite the fact that the event was a huge success on the day, her latest venture has not always been so smooth.

With Kim’s range originally called Kimono, the mother of four was confronted with accusations of cultural appropriation, due to the link with the traditional Japanese outfit.

She quickly threw away the initial name and asked fans for suggestions before settling on SKIMS.





