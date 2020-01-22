Kim Kardashian accused Sister Kylie Jenner’s makeup after a tutorial on YouTube failed.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wanted to target billionaire makeup mogul Kylie and branded a faulty product as a “cheap S ***”.

After trying for years to find the moment to do the tutorial for her fans, it wasn’t quite as planned when Kim offered her face as a blank canvas so 22-year-old Kylie could do her worst.

While Kylie immediately limited her makeup skills. Kylie wore a figure that was close to the skin and quickly realized that she was not a professional artist.

Kim and Kylie set off to do a makeup tutorial

(Image: Kylie Jenner / Youtube)

Someone who owns a cosmetics company and is knowledgeable about sophisticated makeup didn’t seem like a major test for Kylie.

That was until her own makeup brand got in her way.

Kim, who headed the operations from her chair, quickly hit Kylie’s makeup after one of her bottles didn’t work.

Kylie went to work on the mother of four and said, “I love a bright inner corner, so I like to spray …”

Kylie added that “this is a new one” before trying to use it only to find that the setting spray was not working.

Kylie was frustrated with the product when she clicked the nozzle with aggression and exclaimed, “Why doesn’t it work?”

Kim’s face was a blank canvas

(Image: Kylie Jenner / Youtube)

Kylie accidentally pulled out one of Kim’s eyelashes

(Image: Kylie Jenner / Youtube)

Kim was not happy to have to wait for the further process and jokingly suggested the product as “cheap s ***”.

Meanwhile, Kylie struggled to get her product out of the bottle.

In frustration, Kylie said “What the f ***” again when she finally showed that the bottle was working properly after numerous failed attempts.

The YouTube video does not fail, however, because Kylie accidentally removed one of Kim’s false eyelashes while applying makeup.

The couple joked that they should want something, but Kylie gave one of her assistants eyelashes and the chance that a dream would come true was broken.

Kylie couldn’t believe the mishap

(Image: Kylie Jenner / Youtube)

The sisters hug it

(Image: Kylie Jenner / Youtube)

It would also have been a wish when Kim tried to regain her lead in the family’s social media race.

Kylie had overtaken her supporters in the past few weeks and the reality star wanted to readjust the situation.

Kim said, “I just wish I would hit you on Instagram again. Now my wish will not come true.”

