Kim Kardashian becomes serious about criminal law reform in new documentary

Kim Kardashian doesn’t care about all haters and critics when it comes to what she says is her calling, fighting for criminal justice reform. And she is ready to show the fruits of her efforts in a new documentary ‘The Justice Project’.

The star “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is perhaps most famous for its raw realty series, crazy antics with its siblings and its burgeoning fashion empire, but growing underneath is this more serious side of the 39-year-old mother of four .

Although she is not exactly following in the footsteps of her father, the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, Kim stunned her huge fan base by revealing that she met President Trump to secure the release of a prisoner who she believed was imprisoned imprisoned, Alice Johnson .

But that was not just a one-off, because the reality star then revealed that she had begun studying for the ball exam in California to become a lawyer herself, with a focus on criminal justice reform.

Suddenly the woman, many of whom were accused of being empty, superficial and self-centered, looked at a dramatic career move toward using her platform to do something good for the world. All that hard work so far has resulted in this documentary project.

Revealing that she had already completed her first year of law studies, “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” shows Kim’s plea for prison reform while investigating four cases of people being wrongfully convicted, along with legal experts trying to get them released or with reduced conditions.

Kim was asked how she deals with critics who say that this is all a publicity stunt to get attention and publicity for her fashion brands and reality TV empire, but she says she can avert it without a second thought.

“I am very used to criticism, so there is nothing really staring at me,” she told reporters during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip on Saturday, E! News. “I am one of those non-human souls who can really deal with it. However, I remain really focused on business and people, and I am extremely compassionate, and no, I do not do it for publicity. I really care and spend 20 hours a week away from my family and children. “

And she hopes her advocacy will help the younger generation to wake up to the suffering of others perhaps a little faster than she.

“I am so proud of the younger generation because they really care so well and care about me,” she said. “Because I personally feel that I had my own awakening after I had children and I was a little older. I hope that the younger generation can be aware of it at a younger age through my stories and seeing people.”

Her goal with the documentary was to show a side of these criminal stories that are often overlooked in reality films and series, those of the detained party; especially if they are not a crazy murderer or sociopath.

“I would go prison after prison and sit down with these people and hear their stories,” Kim said. “I realized that there is a completely different side that is never shown on TV, and that is why I really wanted to collaborate [with Oxygen] and make a documentary with a very different perspective and a different mentality.”

She said she worked together in the film to give a voice to the “millions of people affected by this broken legal system, and I wanted to face these numbers and statistics,” said Kim, who also acts as executive producer.

“There are many people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the means to make it happen,” she said. “I want to help bring these matters to a national level to bring about change, and this documentary is a fair reflection of myself learning about the system and helping bring tangible results for the justice reform.”

Granted she didn’t know anything about this exploration, it’s no surprise that Kim uses her spotlight and her platform to raise public awareness of what’s going on in the American legal system. Although this is only a single film for the time being, we suspect that this is just the beginning for this new chapter of Kim’s journey.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View photos

Instagram

Kourtney shares retrospective photos of her ‘Italian dream’ outing with the children