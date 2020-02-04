Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora among celebrities who support the environmental movement of Cara Delevingne

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, Rita Ora and Jaden Smith have thrown their support behind an environmental initiative by Cara Delevingne.

Last year, Delevingne founded EcoResolution together with her friend Christabel Reed, a yoga therapist and co-founder of social change platform Advaya.

The purpose of EcoResolution is to highlight issues related to the climate crisis and to think of ways in which people can become more environmentally aware as part of their daily lives.

In a new video that is shared on the Advaya YouTube channel, several famous faces outline what “EcoResolutions” they have done to make a positive difference.

Among them are Kardashian West, who states that her environmental resolution is following a vegetable diet, and Jack Black, who says he no longer eats red meat.

Jaden Smith says he wants to “start working with companies that build sustainable homes for people who need them,” while Rita Ora says she will “avoid using plastic.”

Other stars in the campaign video are Willow Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Karlie Kloss.

Over the next 10 months, EcoResolution has promised to illuminate a spotlight on various areas of climate change, with the chosen focus for February as food.

Speaking of the environmental campaign, Delevingne stressed that “the climate and ecological crisis is the greatest threat we have ever experienced”, adding that “the future of life on our planet is at stake”.

“We have to reinvent so much how we live in the 21st century. This can feel enormously overwhelming – it’s easy to feel powerless and too small to make a difference, “the model said.

“But if we can step up, instead of closing, there is an exciting invitation ahead of us – to ignite individual initiative, to lead the change, more than to buy better reusable coffee cups.”

Delevingne said she launched her #MyEcoResolution as a way to use her “platform for the good” in an effort to “inspire others to learn, share and promise their commitments to the planet. And do this from a place of humility ”.

“With this campaign I am going to travel with people from all over the world,” said the Carnival Row actor. “We need to hear calls from those on the front line, those who are most vulnerable to the worst effects of the climate crisis – and who are generally the least responsible.

“We must listen and be united with indigenous communities around the world.”

In November, Delevingne was reported to be one of the best-known celebrities who had supported Project Zero’s environmental campaign and emphasized the need to protect the oceans.

Stars such as Kate Moss, Pixie Geldof and Poppy Delevingne came together to make a video to highlight the cause.

.