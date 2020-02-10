Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner Cross Paths at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kim Kardashian attended Vanity Fair Oscar Party With man Kanye West and sister Kylie Jenner on Sunday evening, but she makes headlines before meeting another family member during the event.

At the chic Academy Award party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Kim smiled as she and Caitlyn Jenner posed together for photos at the party.

The two also took pictures with Jenner’s good friend Sophia Hutchins and were all seen chatting in the soiree.

Jenner fell out with the Kardashian clan after her transition and divorce Kris Jenner in March 2015. The relationship between her and the family was further damaged by her 2017 book “The Secrets of My Life,” which the Kardashians claimed was not exactly a “truthful” story.

While Caitlyn always seemed tight with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, it took a while for the Kardashian girls to warm up with her again. Finally she was invited again for the family Christmas party in 2018 and since then they have all been at least somewhat supportive to each other.

In 2019 Khloe Kardashian – who seemed to be the most upset about everything that happened – said she now thinks it is “good” with Jenner and added that she believes they “really have come a long way.”

Earlier this year, some interpreted it as a shadow for Jenner when none of her relatives came to greet her when she left “I am a celebrity … Get me out of here”.

Kim spoke on Twitter and said, “None of I ‘m A Celeb even handed out and asked for letters, performances or anything from Kardashians or Jenners.”

In a later interview, Caitlyn confirmed that “she had never asked one of them to come down or did not expect that,” adding that her family was “well known” and busy with “businesses and families.” She also said she was “disappointed”, they criticized her for being absent from her elimination.

“After the show was over, I sent or called all the children to apologize,” she said.

View the gallery below for more photos of the Vanity Fair party.

View Photo Gallery

Getty

Every important fashion moment of the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party