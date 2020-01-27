Kim Jong Un’s aunt made a surprise appearance with the North Korean leader – the first time she has been seen in public since her husband was executed in 2013.

Kim Kyong Hui, Kim Jong Un’s late father’s only sister, Kim Jong Il, attended a Lunar New Year concert in the capital Pyongyang, North Korean state media reported on Sunday Korean (KCNA).

She was seated in the front row with Kim Jong Un, between Kim Jong Un’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, and her sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Kim Kyong Hui’s former husband Jang Song Thaek was once considered the second most powerful character in North Korea. He was vice president of its main military body and has often been photographed alongside Kim Jong Un, who has ruled the hermit country since his father’s death in 2011.

Jang was seen as an economic reformer in the totalitarian regime, and used his ties to China to attract investment. He and his wife were first responsible for guiding the young leader during his first years in power – but in 2013, Jang was removed from office and executed.

The KCNA reported at the time that a special military court had been held against the “traitor of all ages”, accused of trying to overthrow the state “by all kinds of vile intrigue and methods”.

“All of the crimes committed by the accused were proven during the hearing and were admitted by him,” added the report. The KCNA report described Jang as “despicable human scum” and “worse than a dog”, and said that he had betrayed his party and his leader. Once he was found guilty, Jang was immediately executed, the report said.

The execution stunned North Korean experts at the time, one of them calling it “unprecedented.”

After Jang’s death, various reports have suggested that Kim Kyong Hui had had a fatal stroke, heart attack, suicide, or was in a vegetative state after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor. But in 2015, it appeared to parliament that the South Korean intelligence agency believed she was still alive.