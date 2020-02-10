Killing 18-year-old mother, burying her own baby in Jigawa

Police in Jigawa state arrested an 18-year-old woman, Hauwa Sani, for killing and burying her own newborn baby in Dabi, in the Ringim region.

Command spokesman SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident at DAILY POST in Dutse.

He said the arrest was made after some community members raised the alarm that a Hauwa had given birth to an illegitimate boy and the baby was nowhere to be found.

Jinjiri said the police arrested the suspect mother after receiving the information.

In the matter of questioning, he said the suspect confessed to killing the newborn baby and burying it in a shallow grave.

Police spokesman said the suspect announced that the incident took place on Friday, January 31, 2020, after her stepmother took her for an abortion injection.

“After 8 months of pregnancy on Friday, January 31st, 2020, my stepmother, a Sadiya Sani, took me to a house in the village of Sankara, where I was injected about twice by a medical staff.

“A day later, and on Saturday, January 2nd, 2020, I gave birth to a jumping boy and immediately killed the baby, brought it into the bush and buried it in a shallow grave.”

Jinjiri said the suspect had directed the police where the body was buried and exhumed them and taken them to the Ringim General Hospital for investigation.

He said the suspect confessed to choking the baby and buried the body in a bush with the help of her stepmother.

However, he said that the police also arrested Nasiru Rabiu, who is responsible for the pregnancy.

The results of the daily mail showed that the mother and the person responsible for pregnancy intended to get married in two months.

Jinjiri said the case had been turned over to the criminal police for further investigation.