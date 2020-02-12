Killer Couples Sneak Peek: Intense Romance Leads to Murder

“A twisted Romeo & Juliet scene.”

That is how former lovers became convicted murderers Ian Allen and Rachael Mullenix are described in this exclusive clip of Oxygen’s Killer Couples season 13 premiere (returning Thursday, February 13 at 8 p.m.).

“It was an intense romance,” says a woman in a voice-over. “But their love story is startled by a horrible crime.”

For those unfamiliar with the case, in September 2006, Barbara Mullenix was stabbed over 50 times and dumped into the water from a dock near the Newport Harbor Yacht Club. Both Mullenix’s daughter Rachael and Allen were arrested and eventually convicted of killing the 56-year-old woman.

“She had several cuts and something stuck out of her eye,” one of the experts remarks in the images above.

The many turns of the case will be investigated per teaser, including claims of verbal abuse, a personal vendetta and more.

“Could this shocking crime be part of a larger and more sinister conspiracy?” the voice-over keeps thinking.

Another expert even notes that “common sense tells you that more than one suspect is involved in this attack.” While images show a woman accusing an abduction, comment suggests that “anger and evil” led to the brutal murder.

What exactly happened to Barbara? For that answer you have to see the completely new episode of Killer Couples this Thursday.

