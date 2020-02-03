Kill more than $ 20, $ 50,000 charged after losing a child: the horror stories that Americans bring to Bernie Sanders

Daniel was 29 when he died. He committed suicide after failing to get his medication topped up because he missed a $ 20 premium he didn’t know.

“I promised his siblings and him at the funeral for everyone that I would let our legislators look into my eyes and see the consequences of their decisions,” his father, Scott Desnoyers, tells The Independent.

One of America’s worst kept secrets is how flawed his health care system is.

The US has some of the best doctors and facilities in the world – but access for many is a constant struggle. Millions of Americans are not insured, and high deductibles mean even those who often have difficulty paying for treatment and medication. “Studies show that many Americans with insurance are missing the necessary care due to the costs,” says Bob Doherty of the American College of Physicians (ACP). “Surveys also show that concern about not being able to pay for care is among the greatest concerns of the public.”

Of the poorest 20 percent of Americans, one third of their income is spent on health care, according to a new study. Personal payments have grown in recent years and nearly half of the millennials have postponed the required medical care because they cannot afford it.

In March 2019, Daniel Desnoyers from Saratoga, New York, tried to top up his Risperidone recipe, which helped manage his mental health problems, but he couldn’t. He said to his father that day: “I know I need this medicine!”

Daniel called his provider – Fidelis Care – in early April and discovered that he had missed a $ 20 premium. “He paid $ 20 on the phone that day and was told that his” plan “would be restored by the next billing cycle on May 1,” his father says. “On April 9, I saw his Facebook message just seconds after he posted it.”

The post in question was a heartbreaking suicide letter from Daniel, suggesting that he would drive his car into a lake. Scott hurried to stop him, but was too late.

Daniel Desnoyers died in 2019 at the age of 29

When asked to comment on the case, a Fidelis Care spokesperson said, “We were deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Desnoyers, and our hearts go out to the family.” The multi-billion dollar company says they are “very serious” about the health of members but could not comment on Daniel’s case due to privacy regulations. “We can say that for members who have a monthly premium, Fidelis Care offers approximately 60 days (including a grace period) to make their payment.”

Desnoyers has channeled his grief into political action. From attending meetings to lobbying legislators, speaking at public hearings, and being active on social media, he does everything he can to share Daniel’s story.

The now 50-year-old contacted the Bernie Sanders campaign for the first time after a message about his son was shared thousands of times on Twitter, and someone who worked for the Texas Democrat Sema Hernandez contacted him. “Before Bernie, I didn’t know that other countries had universal care. I had bought all the media bulls *** and thought, this is America, we have the best of everything, including healthcare. “Now Mr. Desnoyers regularly campaigns for Medicare for All, and says his” entire life from the moment I wake up almost every day at 3 am “is dedicated to the fight. “This fight is all I can do for Danny now.”

The Bernie Sanders campaign is an exciting movement – no matter what you think of his policy. A fiancé appears in thousands at rallies, with many sharing their personal stories online in an attempt to galvanize movements.

Sanders is not the only presidential candidate in 2020 to support Medicare for All. Elizabeth Warren also supports it, but with a slight difference. While Bernie Sanders would ban private plans after a short transition period, Warren’s plan would offer a public option alongside existing private insurance plans before Medicare for All would succeed in her third year as president.

A poll in November showed that 53 percent of voters support a Medicare for All plan that everyone would cover through a single government plan. However, 65 percent said they support a government-run health plan that would compete with private insurance. The same poll showed that Senator Sanders, who has long been advocating Medicare for All, is the most trusted health care candidate among voters under 34, with 47 percent. Joe Biden, however, was the most trusted candidate among senior voters.

There is resistance to Medicare for All, with questions about cost estimates and people with effective insurance who don’t want to give up on criticism, but the tide seems to be turning.

The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest physician group in the United States, left the Partnership for America’s Health Care Future, an industry that opposes Medicare for All, and the ACP – America’s second largest physician group – recently supported Medicare for All of them.

Joe Kassabian from Michigan was won by Bernie Sanders after his family’s traumatic health problems. The 31-year-old, who served two journeys in Afghanistan, says his family “lost almost everything” because he had to pay around $ 100,000 for his sister’s kidney treatment. His mother, who was a single parent with two jobs, had no health cover because of her work. During this time, Mr. Kassabian ate only once a day on weekends, twice on school days due to free lunches. “We didn’t have birthdays or Christmas. After school activities, the activities had to be stopped so that we could be given all possible tasks to help. It led me to join the US Army when I was 17, so I could send more money home. “

He says they were forced to use the house and the car to pay for the treatment. “If she needed a transplant, we would have been on the street.” Thirteen years later and the debts are still not being paid off.

Mr. Kassabian heard about Bernie Sanders after leaving the army and decided, as soon as he learned more about him, to support him as “one of the few US politicians who actually looks like he’s giving a ***” .

“I believe Medicare for All is the only way forward … Our current system considers people with more money or better jobs that deserve more life and health.”

Janet Mullen, 49, lost her home in Massachusetts after she struggled to pay $ 75,000 out of her own pocket.

Mrs. Mullen – also known for her online character “Lumpy Louise” – suffers from a rare condition called Dercum disease, along with a number of other health problems and conditions. “Even when I was active and had insurance … I had $ 75,000 in cash, just for my treatments and medication.” After trying several loans, she eventually lost her 12-year-old home, eventually with disability dismissal. “I’m almost 50 and my husband and I can’t afford to live alone.”

Some manage to avoid excessive costs, such as Amy Sterling Casil, who had to pay $ 50,000 after the death of her baby. In 2005 Mrs. Casil from South Carolina came home where her then husband and two children were. “My daughter Meredith, then 12 years old, found Anthony … Meredith had Anthony in her arms and there was milk all over his face. I will never forget her face or her voice when she said, “Mom …”

Anthony, known to his family as “Lali”, died in 2005

Despite performing CPR and an ambulance that arrived to take Anthony to the hospital, he did not survive. Sterling Casil claims that the ambulance took him to a hospital where the family was not insured, despite the fact that a hospital was 15 minutes closer where they were insured. “The total bill I received about a week after Anthony’s death was around $ 50,000. I was asked to pay $ 20,000 of that. “

After she wrote a letter to the president of the hospital explaining her situation, she paid $ 1,000 and lost the rest of the debt.

Ten years later, when she had been with some friends to see Bernie Sanders talk, the senator spoke about health care. “I had never heard of Bernie Sanders before 2015, but my whole life experience says that he and our revolution are the only hope we have.”

There are still many obstacles – one of these candidates wins the presidential election, which is the largest of them all – but this is the closest thing that the US has been adopting a universal health care system since the 1930s. The battle has been going on for decades and candidates such as Bernie Sanders are willing to lead their entire campaign.

“There have been many efforts over the past 100 years to set up a national insurance system,” says Laugesen. “The only thing that is felt today in public discussions is a new degree of consternation or frustration at hospitals and other organizations that use prices and billing – people used to accuse insurance companies and now people are starting to realize that something is deep inside. It’s not just Democrats, it’s over the partisan spectrum. ”

Many of these tragic stories have been turned into action, with Americans volunteering, campaigning and sharing their stories online in an effort to encourage others to support Sanders. Mr Desnoyers and Mrs. Casil’s tweets about their children have been shared thousands of times and hundreds of others have put their own experiences online.

As we saw in 2016, the most passionate and committed supporters do not always translate into a primary victory. But with rising healthcare costs, and polls suggesting that more young people are likely to vote in presidential caucuses and primaries in 2020 than 2016, this year’s election may be different.

Today Mr. Desnoyers struggles to make ends meet and uses food banks regularly. His financial difficulties are a constant obstacle to his campaigns, making it difficult for him to visit events, but he continues to fight. “This is another obstacle that I have to overcome to become an activist. It won’t stop me!

“I can really say that if I didn’t decide to fight like that, I don’t know if I could survive.”

If you are struck by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-8255.

