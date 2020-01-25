On Friday, Canadian electro-pop maven Kiesza returned with her single “Boys Don’t Cry”. The singer is back after a two-year hiatus and tackles something as tense as emotional expression and masculinity with light words and bouncy production.

“I grew up with a lot of men and I have always been aware of the difficulties they encountered in talking about their true feelings,” said the singer. LADYGUNN on the single. “I always feel like I’m vulnerable, it’s having an open heart. And it’s not as simple as it sounds, because it takes a lot of courage to be open.”

The clip produced by Nytrix shows Kiesza twirling in the neon-lit streets of Los Angeles dressed in sequins from head to toe, a luminous parasol in her hand.

“You may have to listen through your teeth, your teeth / Because you don’t always see it when the boys cry,” she sings on the track.

Watch the video above.