Kieran O'Reilly of the Vikings addresses the violent reaction after the brutal murder of a child

Viking star Kieran O’Reilly addresses the violent reaction of fans after the brutal murder of a child (Image: History)

** Warning: this article contains spoilers for the sixth Viking season. **

The Vikings star, Kieran O’Reilly, has addressed the violent reaction he received after his character White Hair brutally stabbed Bjorn Ironside’s son.

Remember it? When the historical saga basically had its own Red Wedding moment.

Well, it turns out that the 40-year-old man who played the vicious bandit received a series of messages from fans who were not very happy with what happened.

When conversing with Metro.co.uk, the actor turned to the two episodes when he saw him eliminate Hali (Ryan Henson) while fatally hurting the former queen, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick).

“I received many lovely compliments,” he told us before adding: “People thought it was extremely authentic and that it was a return to the great days of the Vikings in the minds of some people, it was one of the best battle scenes.” never.’

He also pointed to Lagertha (Image: History)

Keiran joked about trying to stay alive on a horse (Image: History)

However, not everyone felt the same, while he laughed: ‘I also received messages in which they were not very happy that I killed Hali, and some people blamed me for cutting an almost deadly wound in Lagertha.

‘People really blame me for the whole thing, but I think it’s fine. There was a bit of disappointment with some people because Hali is a girl, that was a strong scene. “

Explaining the thought process behind the villain’s actions, he continued: “White hair was not a desirable character in some respects, but some people understood that what he represented was the true measure of being a Viking.”

‘He did what he had to do, I guess he was ruthless in that, but he was also relentlessly loyal. It was a bada **, if you are going to die, you could also die in an epic way. “

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Processed what happened after filming (Image: Kieran O’Reilly / Instagram)

But although White Hair could have been fine taking out the young children, Kieran obviously didn’t feel the same and questioned the scene when they first handed him the script.

‘When I read the script it was like,” you kill Hali and he is the son of Bjorn “and I was like” Jesus “you know? When they tell you it is also a great honor, “he said beaming.

“White Hair was the bad boy and in the same vein when I read the script I was going to kill Hali and cut Gunnhild and fight Lagertha, like women and children, which I suppose would provoke the audience and maybe that’s what they wanted. “

But it seems that he had other things in mind during filming, since he had to deal with a horse.

“When I was filming the scene with Hali, I was trying to divide my concentration between trying to stay alive on a horse and running the scene as best I could,” he joked: “It was only after I really processed it.”

More: Vikings



The star added: “When you are doing it, you are as faithful to the character as you can, so that is normal in the character’s mind, so then what resonates resonates.”

The sixth season of Vikings continues on Wednesday on History Channel and Amazon Prime.





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres pays heartbreaking tribute when her adoptive cat dies: “We end her suffering”

MORE: Dolittle viewers were disgusted by the scene that involved “taking bagpipes from a hole ** of the dragon”