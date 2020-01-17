Kieran Marmion lets Connacht return in the last Champions Cup game

Kieran Marmion is back for Connacht for the first time since November to end his Champions Cup campaign with a third and final pool win in Montpellier.

Marmion, who has recovered from a back injury, returns to the role that Caolan Blade has made his own this season.

Jack Carty, who failed to form Ireland’s six-nation squad after a difficult time with the province to Japan, keeps the number 10 jersey.

“We had a great win against Montpellier in the opening round, but we have no illusions that the second leg will be a big challenge,” said Connacht boss Andy Friend.

“We chose a strong team and want to win the game and gain some momentum before an important block in the PRO14.

“We are very happy that Kieran Marmion is injured again. He worked really hard to get back on the field. His experience with Jack Carty will give us a boost on Sunday. ”

Connacht: O’Halloran, Veranda, Godwin, Aki, Healy, Carty, Marmion; McAllister, Heffernan, Robertson McCoy; Maksymiw, Thornbury, Masterson, Fainga, Butler (c).

Replacements: Murphy, Buckley, Kenny, Murray, McKeon, Klinge, Fitzgerald, Daly.

