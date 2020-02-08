Kidnapping: The Jalingo millionaire regains freedom, tells about the ordeal and accuses the former Taraba Actn Gov, Danladi, of anticipating his kidnapping

Jalingo millionaire, Chef Uche Obi, has regained his freedom after five days in the hands of his kidnappers.

Following his release from captivity, Uche Obi has accused Sani Abubaka Danladi, the former incumbent governor of the State of Taraba, of sponsoring his recent kidnapping.

While telling the torture to the journalist in Jalingo, Obi accused Danladi of assisting the Abuja Police Department police to carry out what he described as a “criminal act”.

“Since Wednesday last week, I have discovered strangers who are chasing me. I went to the gym the same day. I parked a black Hilux Jeep next to my car. I watched who got out of the jeep But people didn’t get out. I decided to get out of the car and take on another dimension. “

“When I took stock of my business the next day, Thursday, on the way home, I saw a white Hilux with tinted glasses that was parked near my gate. I turned again in another direction. “

“On Friday, when I was in my office with my customers, a friend came and apologized to my customers that he wanted to speak to me privately. When I gave him an audience, he told me that he heard some people in a restaurant where he ate and said it was Abuja police who came to Jalingo to arrest me. People said they had already received an arrest warrant. “

“When I heard the story, there was nothing I could do but run for my life. When I ran to the police headquarters here in Jalingo and reported back to the police commissioner, I also asked him if there was any official on my table about my arrest, but the commissioner clearly told me that he had no idea of ​​such a development. He therefore referred me to his deputy commissioner. The DC itself denied any knowledge of an arrest warrant against me. “

“When I got back from the police on Friday, the next day when I was Saturday, I decided to stay inside so that everything that wanted to happen would happen in my room when I thought about the incident, I found that I’ve been doing it since 1989 When I came to Jalingo, I had no problem except with Sani Abubaka Danladi, the former incumbent governor of the state of Taraba. “

“I recently had problems with Sani Abubaka Danladi, we had a problem in court, so I decided to call the younger brother to Sani and get information from him, but the younger brother promptly told me that his older brother didn’t me or can’t ask After my life, I called my brother Okechukwu and told him that I have no problem with anyone here in the state other than Sani Danladi, but that’s exactly what happened a few days ago. “

“When Okechukwu called Danladi, the first thing he denied was that he wasn’t behind a petition against me and didn’t send anyone against me.

But on the same day, around 2:00 p.m., some people called me that they were police officers, that they were from Abuja Force headquarters, that they told me that I was going to the police commissioner and claimed that their arrival in Jalingo was illegal, that I should come You will prove to me that you are in Jalingo and do no illegal service. They insisted that they know when to leave my house. “

“I suspected something was wrong and I said you should invite me to Force headquarters, not to Jalingo. At that time, I forwarded her number to my brother Okechukwu. My brother then used the number and forwarded it to one of the DIGs in Abuja, the DIG called the number several times, but none of the celebrated police officers dialed. “

“Okechukwu called me that the DIG is calling, but they don’t answer. The said police officers called me again. I then asked her to answer the call that came to her phone. I told them that the number calling their phone is one of the DIGs in Abuja ”

“So we ended our conversation with them that Saturday, late at night. My wife gave me her phone, which my brother Okechukwu called, and which he wanted to speak to when I answered the call. OkeChukwu told me that. Only now did he discover that the person who wrote the petition against me was Sani Danladi. “

“Okechukwu then told me that Sani Danladi just called him (Okechukwu), that I am persistent with Uche Obi and that he (Sani Danladi) will show me that if I know five DIGs myself, more than fifty DIGs and the IG itself When he spoke to Okechukwu, his men had already moved around my house. At that moment Okechukwu advised me to find my way out of my house, at least for that night. “

“Okechukwu said how Sani called and vibrated, knowing that if I fell into her hands I wouldn’t be sure that there would be trouble.”

The businessman from Jalingo, who shared his experiences, wondered why the police also persecuted him at night with a court order. He said he had decided to inform his wife about the decision to step out of the house to look for a hiding place until next time.

“When I reached my gate, I saw the same black Hilux that followed me on one side on Wednesday, while the white Hilux was on the other side. A voice came out of the bush, Hey, stop it or I’ll shoot you. Some men came out of the bush and pecked me and threw me on the back of the White Hilux. “

Obi.said, as soon as he was pushed into the Hilux, people took out a tick cloth and blindfolded him. He said they drove him around for four hours while his eyes were blindfolded.

“To my surprise, when they took me to a house, they came and loosened the rope that tired my hands. They brought a paper with me to sign. Then I asked them why they gave me paper to sign without losing. To see what signed, they yelled at me that at this point I had to follow everything they said. I sign the document blindfolded.

Obi, who said he had no idea where he was being taken, urged the Nigerian government and the government of the State of Taraba to note that no one other than Sani Abubaka Danladi was kidnapping.

He said he had already contacted his family members and told them that his life was under threat and the person behind it was Sani Danladi.

Obi urged the IGP to conduct adequate investigations into the matter because Abubaka is not above the law of the country.