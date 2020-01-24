Meghna Gulzar Chhapaak’s movie was a huge success among fans who love love all the time. But before the director could get out of the hangover of this film, Starepher Deepika Padukone, they were already talking about her next project – Biopic Sam Manekshaw. Playing Vicky Kaushal, the organic film is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it is claimed that Kiara Advani could be part of it.

Kiara Advani made a huge hit with Kabir Singh last year and is looking no less for her this year. The films in her kitten are very promising and we think we’ll see her with Vicky Kaushal for fans. So far nothing has come true, but if Kiara signs the movie, then we think the audience is a big surprise.

Kiara Advani playing opposite to Vicky Kaushal in Biopic Sam Manekshaw Meghna Gulzar?

According to reports at Filmfare Kiara, RSVP is currently negotiating a unique project with Ronnie Screwvala, a production company. It is said that if everything materializes well, the actress is expected to nod to the project next month. Now we all know that this year RSVP produces biomass by Rashmi Rocket and Sam Manekshaw. Rashmi Rocket plays Taapsee Virgo and Aparshakti Khurana, so it is possible that Sam will play Vicky Kaushal, as discussed by Kiara and Ronnie Screwvala.

Speaking of organic material, it has been reported that Meghna Gulzar has worked very hard to work with Ranveer Singh in the film instead of Vicky Kaushal. But as Ranveer delayed scripting, Meghna turned to Vicky to take over the role.

It has been said that after working with Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, Meghna probably has second thoughts about the occupation of the biologist Sam Maneksaw. In a Bollywood Hungama report, a source is quoted saying: “After Deepika has come to terms with how Chhapaak has produced and gained such an amazing performance, Meghna has second thoughts about occupying Manekshaw. We can only wait and watch. “

As for Kiara Advani, is part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan. It also has Laxmmi Bomb Akshay Kumar and Shershu Siddhara Malhotra.

