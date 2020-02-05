Kiara Advani dances like a swan at Armaan Jain’s wedding and Anissa Malhotra

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding was a fun and dance-filled event where their friends and family spent an unforgettable moment. While the guest included all the big names in the industry that showed their glamorous side at all events, some of these star guests are also close friends of the family. Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, the youngest daughter of Raj Kapoor. Since the movies run in the blood of this family, many stars are already part of the family. Those who are not are part of the circle of close friends of this family.

It is probably the stars who not only attended the wedding and clicked on their photos, but also participated wholeheartedly in the wedding celebrations. While cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shook one leg with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh khan and his wife Gauri Khan were not left behind to set the dance floor on fire.

Among those who danced enthusiastically, Kiara Advani’s new sensation was not far behind. He danced with the songs Teray Sang yara Ankh Ladne Lagi and Sauda Khara Khara from his recent movie Good Newwz. Dressed in a shiny garnet and silver lehenga, Kiara Advani looked like a dream while leading the dance performance in a group of girls.

It is said that Kiara Advani is the best friend of the bride Anissa Malhotra.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding lasted for four days with Sangeet, Mehendi, Baraat and the cocktail reception. Although all the big names in the industry attended their wedding, it is unfortunate that Armaan Jain’s uncle, Rishi Kapoor, cannot be part of the wedding festivities. Due to his poor health, he was unable to attend his nephew’s wedding. Neetu Singh, however, attended the wedding with his son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The rest of his family members participated in the wedding with zeal and enthusiasm.

