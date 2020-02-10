Khushi Cocker Spaniel is the first dog in India to undergo a pacemaker implant

In a new development in the country’s veterinary records, a seven and a half year old cocker spaniel has undergone a pacemaker implant that veterinarians claim to be the first in India.

An imported pediatric pacemaker was implanted in the female dog, Khushi, who had developed a complete heart block that resulted in her heart rate falling to 20 beats per minute compared to the normal 60-120.

“Her heart was unable to give impulses that are necessary for the normal functioning of the heart. The amount of blood flowing out of the heart was considerably reduced and the dog had frequent syncope episodes.

“Khushi’s heart rate was dangerously low at 20 beats per minute compared to normal 60-120 beats per minute,” Dr. said. Bhanu Dev Sharma, interventional cardiologist for small animals at Max Vets Hospital, Greater Kailash.

According to her owners, Sharma said that Khushi was a lazy dog.

“She had collapsed during an emergency ear surgery in February last year, but the surgeons managed to revive her. It was then when we realized that she has a much more serious problem, “said Sharma, who obtained a master’s degree in cardiology for small animals at the University of Luxembourg.

After Khushi recovered from her ear surgery, doctors evaluated her and a holter ECG showed a complete heart block.

A team from the super-specific Max Vets hospital led by Dr. Bhanu and Dr. Kunal Dev Sharma discussed the matter with their European colleagues and planned the pacemaker operation that had never been performed before for a dog in India.

The dog was operated on December 15 and the pacemaker was implanted after an operation of one and a half hours.

“Post the pacemaker implant Khushi who was extremely lethargic and lifeless before the operation returned to her normal active self, feels like she’s back in the puppy period,” said owner Manu, a Gurgaon resident.

