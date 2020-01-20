Rustomjee International (Dahisar) took a beating victory over Abhinav Vidyamandir to enter the pre-quarter finals of the suburban B Khichadia-Khar Gymkhana cricket tournament here on Monday.

The architect of Rustomjee’s victory was Mitan Satam, who set seven wickets for 44 points.

Choosing to beat first, Rustomjee International was fired for 165, with Rishi Bhosale (48) and Vansh Patel (46) being the main runners.

Chasing 166 for the victory, the boys of Abhinav Vidyamandir were a bundle of nerves as the wickets fell in rapid succession as they approached the target and in the end they failed by one point.

In another thrilling ending, thanks to the exploits of Aryan Mishra (5-23) and Anish Joshi (3-35), St. Joseph (Malad), after being sent off for 123, retaliated to beat the Gundecha Academy by 7 points.

Short scores: Lakshadham 77 (Varun Kadam 6-18, Roneet Thakur 3-36) lost to Gokuldham. 78-1; nine weeks)

Don Bosco (Borivali): 68 (Subodh Salgaokar 52, Atharva Jadhav 51; Atharva Palav 4-46) bt Yashodham: 123 (Tirth Prasad 40; Aarya Dihora 4-30, Yash Shetty 4-26) by 45 runs.

Rustomjee Int .: 165 (Rishi Bhosle 48, Vansh Patel 46; Suraj Waghona 3-36, Gunjan Awasthi 3-12) bt Abhinav Vidyamandir 164 (Aayush Kindre 59; Miter Satam 7-44) per 1 run.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help: 203 (Ayush Vijaydas 44; Digvijay Maingade 4-56) bt Sardar Patel 68 (Devang Ghai 5-22, Anshuman Suresh 4-23) by 135 races

St. Joseph (Malad): 123 (Aryan Mishra 31; Dhruv Yadav 6-41, Dev Mittal 3-32) bt Gundecha Academy: 116 (Dev Lalan 33, Zenith Sachdev 31; Aryan Mishra 5-23, Anish Joshi 3-35 ) by 7 tracks.

Vibgyor High (Goregaon): 22 (Parth Shah 7-12, Suryansh Mehta 3-13) lost to Swami Vivekanand Int (Kandivali): 23-2 per 8 weeks.

.