Khagendra Thapa Magar: the shortest man in the world who could walk dies at 27

The shortest man in the world who could walk died in the hospital in Nepal with only 27 years.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08 centimeters (2 feet 2.41 inches), died of pneumonia, his family said.

His brother Mahesh Thapa Magar added: ‘He has been entering and leaving the hospital due to pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. “

Khagendra was first declared the lowest man in the world in 2010 after turning 18 and Guinness World Records verified his title.

However, he finally lost the title after Chandra Bahadur Dangi of Nepal, who was 54.6 centimeters (1 foot 7.9 inches), was discovered and named the lowest mobile man in the world.

Khagendra regained the title after Dangi’s death in 2015.

His father, Roop Bahadur, said: “He was so small when he was born that he could fit in the palm of his hand, and it was very difficult to bathe him because he was so small.”

Khagendra died in the hospital in the city of Pokhara, where he lived with his parents.

As the lowest man in the world, Khagendra traveled to more than a dozen countries and made television appearances in Europe and the United States.

He also became an official face of the Nepal tourism campaign, which presented him as the smallest man in a country that hosts the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest.

During his period he met other short people around the world, including the shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, from India.

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief, Craig Glenday, said: “We are terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us.”

‘Life can be a challenge when you weigh only 6 kilograms and don’t fit into a world built for the average person.

“But Khagendra certainly did not allow his small size to prevent him from making the most of life.”

The lowest non-mobile man in the world is still Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who is only 59.93 centimeters (1 foot 9.6 inches) but cannot walk or stand without help, according to Guinness World Records.

The record for the shorter-lived mobile man is now held by Edward ‘Nino’ Hernández de Colombia, a DJ who is 70.21 centimeters tall (2 feet 3 inches).