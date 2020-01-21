Khafi reacts when Gedoni was appointed by Governor Ayade as his special assistant

BBNaija star Gedoni bagged one named as special assistant to the governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade.

From what we have gathered, he is now the Special Advisor to the Inter-State Governor. Ben Ayade.

He was appointed Governor Ben Ayade’s special advisor for garment factories and branding, which was revealed in a statement released by media assistant to the governor of Cross River State, Christian Ita.

The declaration reads;

“The Governor of the State, His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade has approved the following appointments:

Dakwan Elizabeth Bambu- Special Advisor, Calas Vegas Emmauel Bepe- Special Advisor, Executive Protocol Rosemary Tutu Ekeng – DG, Investment Promotion Erasmus Ekpang – Special Assistant, waste management Gedoni Ekpata – Special assistant, clothing factory and brand image Hon. Florence Inyang

Appointments take effect immediately. “

His fiancée who couldn’t help but express his joy went to Twitter and wrote;

“I keep saying that. No one can be around me and not be blessed. Because all we do is WHAT? Congratulations baby »

Source: www.ghgossip.com