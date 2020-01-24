Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to face Floyd Mayweather in the 12-round cross-sport fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov challenged Floyd Mayweather to a cross-sport 12-round fight. Speculation about a Conor McGregor rematch in the UFC has contributed to this.

McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas in just 40 seconds to announce his vigorous UFC comeback.

It was the first time since he lost to Khabib in October 2018 that he entered the octagon. This was followed by a mass brawl in which both fighters and their respective followers took part.

McGregor has signaled his intention for a rematch with the Russian, and UFC supremo Dana White says this is the fight he wants to wage.

But Khabib has instead flaunted the opportunity to challenge 42-year-old Mayweather in eleven rounds of boxes and one round of MMA.

A model about Mayweather and Khabib’s possible fight

(Image: floydmayweather / Instagram)

Mayweather, who has been out of the ring in a professional capacity since beating McGregor in August 2017, called Khabib for a mocked-up poster for a fight between the two that was circulating online.

Khabib must first defend his UFC title against Tony Ferguson in April, but his father Abdulmanap says he can then take on Mayweather and not McGregor.

Abdulmanap told TACC: “Mayweather has statistics on fights of 50 wins and zero losses, he is the largest in boxing.

Khabib doesn’t have to deal with Tony Ferguson until April

(Image: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“He wants to fight the same champion who hasn’t lost a single fight, Khabib, everything is fine, but now we have Tony Ferguson on the line.

“We said a long time ago: let’s deal with Tony, after that we will work with the team of the Ukrainian boxer Vasily Lomachenko for six months, then there will be a boxing match.

“We offer every day and everywhere with just one condition – 11 rounds in boxing and one in mixed martial arts.

“We will compete against the best boxer for eleven laps. So why not take part in a round according to the rules of the MMA? But everything will happen after Tony. “

Khabib is said to use the training of Vailiy Lomachenko’s father and trainer Anatoly and heavyweight legend Mike Tyson if the planned fight continues.