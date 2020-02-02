KGF’s wife, Star Yash, Radhika Pandit shares an adorable video with her daughter Ayra and will make you say ‘Awww!’

Kannada’s superstar, Yash, and her best half Radhika Pandit need no introduction. The KGF star and his wife, one of the most admired couples in the Kannada film industry, never cease to attract attention with adorable images and videos that show them and their one-year-old daughter, Ayra.

Radhika, who shares more than a million followers on her Instagram account, said yesterday that everyone was going “Awww!” With a cute and adorable video with your daughter.

Radhika shared a video where she is seen cutting Ayra’s nails, and the little munchkin is all smiles. Radhika said that the nail cutting session is done happily with love and much care so that it can be less stressful for Ayra.

The actress shared the video along with a legend that said: “Most of you were requesting a video of Ayra because it had been a long time since I had shared something, I thought I would share this nail cutting session with Ayra!” 😃 (she was much younger here !!) “

Speaking of Yash, the actor is busy these days filming final parts of the long-awaited KGF 2.

Yash’s protagonist has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. The action thriller also has Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, and beautiful Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty as her protagonists.

KGF: Chapter 2 has been directed by Prashanth Neel, and is funded by Hombale Films.

The film will arrive on big screens in Monzón in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

