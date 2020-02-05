KGF actor Yash and Kurup Dulquer Salmaan pose for a photo and we want someone to put them together in a movie now!

Sandalwood superstar Yash, and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan made his fans go gaga this morning after a photo he shared on his Instagram account. Yash and Dulquer, who are two of the most followed actors in the south, never miss the opportunity to attract attention with their elegant and adorable images.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is quite active on Instagram with more than a whopping 4.6 million Followers never stop keeping their fans up to date on their movies. The Ok Kanmani actor who is currently filming for his Kurup production adventure in Mangalore, ran into Yash, who has also been filming in the same facilities for his long-awaited KGF 2.

KGF Yash and Kurup actor Dulquer Salmaan pose for a photo and we want someone to put them together in a movie now!

The duo there posed for a photo that Dulquer shared this morning in his Insta ID with a legend that said: “When Kurup met Rocky Bhai! What a good gentleman. It was a real pleasure meeting you brother. Touched by his kindness and warm hospitality! We hope to see you again in our next schedule. And waiting for Rockstar Rocky in KGF 2! “

Speaking of his uprising, Yash can be seen in his Rockbhai avatar with his character’s long beard and long hair. While you can see Dulquer Salmaan wearing a mustache that has worn for his character in Kurup.

About KGF 2, the movie is a sequel to KGF that was released in late 2018. The movie when it was released was one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry. Like the original KGF 2, it will also be released in several languages, namely Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The sequel has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Hindu actress Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and others will be seen in key roles.

KGF 2 is being directed by Prashanth Neel. The action thriller is scheduled to reach the big screens in the summer of this year.

On Dulquer Salmaan, the Mollywood heartbreaker awaits the launch of Varane Avashyamundu, which also has Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suresh Gopi and Shobana in key roles. The family artist will arrive on the big screens on February 7.

Also speaking about Dulquer’s next one, that is, Kurup, the Malayalam actor will be seen playing a gray character with multiple looks in Srinath Rajendran’s action drama. The film is funded by Dulquer under its starting banner Wayfarer films.

