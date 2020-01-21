KFC is in trouble with an ad showing how boys endure a woman's division

Screenshot: KFC

KFC is sorry that it broadcast a strange and very archaic advertisement in Australia, in which a group of young boys stares agape at a woman’s split. It’s unclear how it relates to chicken (breasts, I think, GOOD in this case). It is also unclear whether they will pull the ad.

On the spot you can see a woman who has dressed for the festival. She checks her reflection in the mirror of a parked car, which she thinks is empty. But reader … it is not. The window is turned up and suddenly shows that a group of boys and a disapproving older woman sat there ALL THE TIME.

It’s awkward and doesn’t make me particularly hungry, but I don’t know, maybe you have to be Australian to understand the intricacies of this particular part? According to the Guardian, KFC apologized after an advocacy group called Collective Shout declared the ad “regression to tired and archaic stereotypes” in which young women were sexually objectified for male pleasure.

In response, KFC made a statement saying, “We apologize if anyone has been offended by our latest advertising. We didn’t want women and boys to appear in a negative light. ”

Personally, I am old enough to remember the similar Pepsi advertisement from 1992 with Cindy Crawford that was hilariously described as an “icon”. The time flies by!