KFC cooperates with crocs for shoes with a Fried Chicken theme and Twitter explodes

Just in time for a hearty Valentine’s gift.

KFC and Crocs announced a brand crossover this week that will finally stop the wicked need for fried chicken-themed footwear.

In an innovative marketing movement, the two companies have joined forces to release comfortable slip-ons with the tops resembling the crispy breading of the delicious, world-famous poultry, while the bottoms have the red and white stripes of the iconic KFC container .

@safiyajn @kfc and @Crocs have joined forces to create a limited edition … I think we need a review !! 🍗👡 pic.twitter.com/cxIUgTZuIf

– alyssa jean (@richcraniumphd) 12 February 2020

“Dreams of fried chicken footwear are made from these shoes,” said Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC US, in a press release.

The stairs are available in two versions: the Classic Clog for your everyday, casual look and the Bucket Clog, which is similar to the classic, but with a 4.5-inch heel, perfect for any date night or red carpet soiree.

Each shoe comes complete with a fried chicken scent from Jibbitz. Yes, you read that right. Take that easy walk through your neighborhood, or your office or church, while the light scent of fat and the secret mix of herbs from the colonel comes from your feet to your nose.

The website ensures that a warning is included that the charms are not for human consumption.

@kfc @Crocs Please tell me this is a joke !! Those “chicken-scented charms” are a danger to pets that can touch them and anyone who wears them in public. Too bad dogs can’t read “don’t eat” …… # KFC #Crocs #NotDogFriendly 😡 https://t.co/tEhU4FEDZT

– #OfficiallyPatty (@OfficiallyPatty) 12 February 2020

The masterpieces will be sold for $ 59.99 and anyone interested in sliding their feet in fake fried chicken can register with Crocs website to find out when the limited edition items are available.

Social media certainly left their mark on this bizarre rollout when a user posted: “No longer good, it’s good,” as another admitted: “Every day we deviate further from God’s light.”

View all the hilarious responses to the latest fashion statement for fried food below!

Can’t Believe the KFC Crocs Jibbitz is called Giblitz. https://t.co/oQakveug25 pic.twitter.com/PmlNmJWLnA

– Meg Graham (@megancgraham) 12 February 2020

That these are made for the fashion week tells you everything that is wrong with fashion. And they are also sold out https://t.co/UyQp1vuBzZ

– 𝔍𝔢𝔯𝔢𝔪𝔶 𝔅𝔬𝔴𝔢𝔩𝔩 (@jezzster) 12 February 2020

They must be so terrible that my phone won’t show me pic.twitter.com/gBll98J7hz

– April Vogler (@apprulvulture) 12 February 2020

KFC Crocs.

Every day we stray further from the light of God. https://t.co/apehUW3azT

– Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) 12 February 2020

Yes, this is what the nation is going to change.

– Jazz Man (@JazzzCast) 12 February 2020

Yes!! On my bucket list!

– Shannon (@luv_mydachshund) 12 February 2020

Who … who the hell asked for this? What the hell is going on? Brooms are standing, Andrew Yang has only suspended the campaign and now KFC is making crocs. This week alone was too much, man! https://t.co/uFQa4Visds

– WeslynFink (@WestFink) 12 February 2020

