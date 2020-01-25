President Donald Trump’s legal team is advocating.

After days of arguments in which the Democrats have exhaustively exposed the case where Trump illegally blocked aid to Ukraine, used taxpayer money to pressure the new president of that country for the helping to hurt political opponents, then tried to hinder Congress and cover everything up, the Trump team had their turn to plead for their client.

This was important since the White House has so far officially refused to cooperate with the removal process.

While Trump’s lawyers refuted specific elements of the case against Trump, their arguments came down to two key points on Saturday:

1. Democrats attempt to steal 2020 elections

“Despite all their talk of electoral interference, they are here to perpetuate the most massive interference in an election in American history – and we cannot allow that to happen,” said the lawyer for the White House Pat Cipollone, who heads the Trump team.

2. There is no direct evidence of wrongdoing

“They think you can read minds, I’m looking at the words,” he said, after pointing out that neither Trump nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was pressure, despite Trump’s request in the White House call transcript.

Need White House Evidence

Speaking after the arguments, the minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that the defense arguments were proof that the Senate trial should include witnesses and subpoenas for the documents.

“The president’s counsel therefore criticizes the case against the president for lack of sources close to the president while blocking the testimony of witnesses close to the president,” he said. “It does not mean anything.”

LISTEN: I delved deeper into Trump’s defense and the highlights of the end of the Democrats’ opening arguments on the Daily DC Impeachment Watch podcast.

Will Senators Really Reverse Trump’s Dismissal?

The current question is not whether Trump will be removed from office – he will not. This is if senators vote to hear witnesses and see new evidence. I spent much of Friday considering which senators could overthrow – both parties. The Democrats seem completely united. There is a small universe of Republicans to watch. And even they complain about this process. It might be difficult for even four Republicans to support more information during this trial. See everyone here.

Smart so the Trump team goes fast

The arguments lasted about two hours. Cipollone, literally at noon, said he was done for the day.

The fact of their brevity was a theme that Trump’s lawyers continued to mention.

“I’m not going to keep repeating over and over the evidence that they didn’t present to you. Because we would be there for much more than 24 hours, “said Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s main lawyers.

“If you win, shut up”

Some supporters of the impeachment hailed this decision, partly because Saturday morning is, as Trump said, the death valley of the coasts, but also as a sign of respect for senators who want to go out and be intelligent, given the strategic position of the defense team.

“If you take less time and make your point more specific, it’s probably better,” said Preet Bharara, a former US lawyer in the New York South district.

“If you win, shut up,” added lawyer Jeffrey Toobin on CNN. “I think that’s the guiding principle of what they do.”

Some flaws in Trump’s defense

There were some flaws in their arguments.

For example, White House assistant lawyer Michael Purpura played several moments during impeachment hearings during which witnesses – former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and former National Security Council staff member Tim Morrison – said they knew the first time Ukrainians expressed concern about the freeze on security funding in August.

And all this testimony has happened.

Purpura did not include the testimony of Laura Cooper, the Pentagon official, who mentioned emails that her office received from Ukrainians about aid on the same day as Trump’s phone call with the President of Ukraine.

He also did not mention documents showing that the Ukrainians were concerned about the early August heist, reported by the New York Times.

Schiff transformed into an anti-Trump villain

After days when Representative Adam Schiff, the chief houseowner and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, became a viral hero for supporters of deposition, with his methodical arguments and his passionate and urgent calls to hold Trump responsible, he was given a new role by the president’s defense team.

His satirical paraphrase of Trump’s call to Zelensky, for which Trump and his supporters regularly criticized Schiff, was played and the Californian Democrat was accused of being a liar.

“It’s not true, it’s not the real call,” Purpua said after playing the moment. “These are not the evidence here, this is not the transcript.”

Purpura showed the clip from DNI’s interim hearing, Schiff, the charge officer, watched and watched him expressionlessly, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.

Read here a fact check of this argument against Schiff.

Schiff tried to put an end to this claim in his arguments on Friday.

“I discovered something very significant while making fun of the president and it is for a man who likes to make fun of others, he does not like to be made fun. In fact, he has fairly thin skin. Who would have thought? Schiff said, anticipating the line of questioning against him. “It doesn’t matter that I said that I didn’t use his words before I said it, and that I didn’t use his words after I said it, and I said that I was making a parody of his words – ” It is a scandal! He made fun of the president, that Schiff! Terrible!'”

The Trump defense aired several video clips of Schiff, not only from this hearing, but also from a cable interview in which he said there was evidence of the Trump campaign’s complicity with Russia. Trump’s defense disputed this point and said it was part of a Schiff model, distorting things.

More

Here is the audio of Trump telling Lev Parnas to get rid of the American Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Pompeo responds, on official letterhead, to a journalist who spoke of his explosive explosion when she asked Pompeo why he hadn’t done more to defend Yovanovitch.

Asked by CNN about Trump’s recently revealed ABC recording, Senator Lindsey Graham downplayed its impact. “No, I think the president has lost confidence in her for reasons known to her, and I just don’t think there is a problem,” said South Carolina Republican and commission chairman Senate judiciary.

And the Pentagon’s wish to protect Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from retaliation is put to the test after Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee this week repeatedly attacked the decorated veteran.

Point of order: conviction does not automatically disqualify Trump in 2020

When Cipollone alleged that the Democrats were asking the Americans to “remove President Trump from the ballot” in 2020, it was not technically correct.

As CNN’s Jamie Ehrlich pointed out to me earlier this week, section 1, section 3, of the Constitution states that “the judgment in an indictment does not extend beyond removal and disqualification to occupy and enjoy a charge of honor, trust or profit under the United States. However, it does not specify whether these votes – revocation and disqualification – must take place simultaneously.

In our case, dismissal and disqualification are listed together in the impeachment articles, which the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, delivered to the Senate for voting. The precedent, however, shows that the Senate separated revocation and disqualification when it voted on judges and federal officials. In the past, revocation has required a super majority (67 votes) and disqualification has required only a simple majority (51 votes).

For example, in 1913, American circuit judge Robert Archbald was removed from office by a super majority, then disqualified by a simple majority. In 1989, U.S. district judge Alcee L. Hastings was superposed by the Senate, but a vote on disqualification never took place, and ultimately won a seat in the US House of Representatives. United, where he currently serves and represents Florida.

This opens the door to Trump’s dismissal, but he is able to stand for election in the fall. It also opens up the possibility that the Senate will prevent him from running, but allow him to remain president.

This is just a point of order, however, as there are currently not nearly the 67 votes needed to condemn Trump.