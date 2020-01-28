Key points in Trump's Middle East peace plan

JERUSALEM – The Middle East peace plan announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday supports the Israeli position on almost all of the most controversial issues of the decades-long conflict.

While past presidents attempted to persuade Israel and the Palestinians to compromise on sensitive issues such as the borders of a future Palestinian state, the status of Jerusalem, and the fate of the refugees, Trump’s Middle East team largely took over the Israeli position.

As a result, the Palestinians angrily rejected the plan and the international community is unlikely to gather around it.

Here is a look at the key points of the 50-page proposal:

LIMITS

The peace plan states that Israel must make “significant territorial compromises” and that a Palestinian state should have territory “comparable in size to the territory of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip before 1967” when Israel conquered these territories along with the East Jerusalem in a nationwide war The plan provides for mutually agreed land swaps, but a “conceptual map” published with the plan shows a disjointed Palestinian state with Israeli and Palestinian enclaves linked to their respective states through so-called “pragmatic transportation” solutions “including bridges, tunnels and roads. The Jordan Valley, which makes up about a quarter of the West Bank,” will be under Israeli sovereignty. “

___

JERUSALEM

The peace plan would leave most of the annexed East Jerusalem, including the Old City and the holy places, under Israeli control and would allow the Palestinians to build a capital on the outskirts of the city outside the Israeli dividing wall. It was said that Jerusalem’s holy places, sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, should be open to worshipers. The agreements on the holy place with the flash point, known to the Muslims as Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Jews as Temple Mount, remained.

___

settlements

The plan allows Israel to immediately annex virtually all settlements in the occupied West Bank that are considered illegal by the Palestinians and most of the international community. It would freeze settlement development in areas designated for the future Palestinian state during the negotiation phase, but these areas are already largely closed to settlement activities. “Not a single settlement is evacuated,” Netanyahu told reporters. “Itamar is equal to Tel Aviv,” he said, referring to a Jewish settlement in the heart of the West Bank.

___

SAFETY

Under the plan, Israel will retain “overarching security responsibilities” for the State of Palestine, which will be “fully demilitarized”. The Palestinians will have their own internal security forces, but Israel will control the borders and oversee all border crossings. “Consisting of three Palestinians, three Israelis and a US representative, the crossings will oversee and settle disputes. Israel will only honor its obligations under the plan, when the Gaza Strip, currently governed by the Islamic Hamas movement, is returned to the EU. ” complete control over the Palestinian Authority or any other entity acceptable to Israel. Hamas and all other militant groups in the Gaza Strip must be disarmed and the territory fully demilitarized.

___

REFUGEES

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war to establish it. These refugees and their descendants are now around 5 million people scattered across the region. The Palestinians believe that they have the “right to return” to previous properties, which Israel has always rejected because it would destroy Israel’s Jewish character. The peace plan says: “There is no right to return or admit a Palestinian refugee to the State of Israel.” Refugees can live in the State of Palestine, become citizens of the country in which they live or are accepted by other countries. The United States will try to compensate the refugees.

