Key points in the New York Rangers' 3-2 win over the New York Islanders

Thursday night, the New York Rangers had just won an impressive 6-2 victory against their longtime rivals the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Three days later, the two squads were to meet again, but this time at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Rangers were looking to continue their streak Monday night in Thursday’s game and walk away with two big points. This is exactly what our Blueshirts have done and have now found a much needed life in the image of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Let’s take a look at some of the key findings from Thursday’s action.

Chris Kreider steps up

Reading the title above may seem a bit of a surprise to some fans given Chris Kreider’s disappointment at the start of the season. To put things into perspective, he had produced just six goals and seven assists in the first 28 games of the year. It was almost as if a switch was on. Starting December 8, Kreider produced at a level that many of us probably hoped it would have been a long time ago.

Chris Kreider (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Before the puck fell on Thursday, he averaged one point per game in his last 17 games while burying nine goals and collecting eight assists. He took advantage of this momentum directly on Long Island and made one of the biggest pieces of the game.

He was calm enough to start with, as he only generated a pair of shots and a two-minute interference penalty for most of the game. It looked like Kreider’s streak was going to cool down a bit as time went on in the third period. Despite the weather, Kreider still found a way to get by for his team.

The score was tied at two and all signs were for overtime. The Rangers then found themselves in power play after the former Blueshirt Derick Brassard intersected Jesper Fast with 54 seconds to play. Head coach David Quinn sent his best powerhouse unit to work, which included Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Artemi Panarin, Tony DeAngelo and of course, Kreider.

(Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

Finally, Panarin entered the Islanders’ area and gave the puck to Zibanejad who wasted no time in shooting him straight at goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov. The Russian goalkeeper made the initial save but left a juicy bounce just around the crease of the cage. Kreider was at his regular post which was parked right in front of the net to block the goalkeeper’s line of sight. When the shot passed, Kreider turned to see the puck sitting there like a lame duck. He took full advantage of it and buried it with 24.6 seconds left to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

While the Islanders had a final race immediately afterwards to try to tie the game, the Rangers held on and won the competition. Kreider has managed to keep his streak alive, now scoring 18 points in his last 18 games. With the commercial deadline approaching in just over a month, the Rangers have serious questions to ask as to whether they should leave Kreider or not. Its recent high level of production has certainly thrown a monkey wrench throughout the thought process. We will just have to wait and see what happens, especially if it can continue by the end of February.

Power play efficiency

Another major reason the Rangers finished first in Thursday’s Coliseum clash was their power play unit. They struck not once but twice when they had the advantage over the man and made the Islanders pay for their sloppy mistakes. Now, with these last two goals to the man’s advantage, the Rangers are in the top 10 for power play results this season. They also click on an effective rate of 21.0%.

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, March 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

They’ve always struggled to be productive on the power game for the past few years, so it’s great to see this department finally working. Without these two power play goals, the Rangers would have considered a 2-1 deficit and possibly a loss as a result rather than a win.

The first power play goal was pretty strange because it didn’t count at the start. This happened in the second period of action when the Rangers lost 1-0 at the time. At 7:27 am of the end of the intermission, the Rangers made an offensive puck on the left side of Varlamov. Zibanejad won the game and Strome dropped the puck into the corner behind the net. Kreider jumped and threw it around the boards at DeAngelo, who then played a little shot with Panarin at the blue line. Finally, DeAngelo threw a net and that’s where all the chaos broke out.

Varlamov made a backup but failed to locate the puck after contacting it. At first I thought the referees were going to blow up the game because there was no puck location, but suddenly it appeared as it slowly flowed under the goalkeeper’s legs . A mad scuffle ensued shortly after the players in the two sweaters banged on the black flat disc. Zibanejad was found on the side of the net moving away when his stick was finally in slight contact with it.

Mika Zibanejad could reach a career high in points in 2017-18. (Photo credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

No one except a few Ranger players on the ice first noticed that he had crossed the line before Ryan Pulock hit him with his right hand. As the referees did not whistle, the game continued as if no goal had been reached. Finally, the game stopped and the referees were able to go to the pit and review the opportunity to mark that the Rangers had earlier in the streak. Upon further examination, it was determined that the puck had completely crossed the goal line before Pulock removed it from the fold. Therefore, the Rangers had a good power play goal tying the game to one.

We all know the second power play goal as it was scored by Kreider with 24.6 ticks remaining in the rules to give them a 3-2 lead and eventual victory. Special teams played a big part in their success on Thursday, both on the attacking and defensive side of the puck.

Discipline issues

If there were a lot of positives to take away from Thursday’s game, there were also negatives. Discipline has been a huge problem for the Rangers all night as there were far too many penalties being committed for the taste of any fan.

It was a hard-fought physical game and the penalties are expected to occur at a slightly higher rate, but that’s where the intelligence comes in. Sometimes the emotions are strong, or the players tend to panic and make questionable mistakes. , but they can sometimes make the difference between winning and losing a game.

The team Rangers committed six total penalties during the competition. They are lucky that the Islanders did not take advantage of these opportunities or we could have a different conversation.

Quite funny, the Blueshirts were fairly disciplined in the first period, as Marc Staal was the only one to serve a penalty in the box after being called for a penalty kick on Scott Mayfield. Then in the second, a pair of offenses occurred involving Adam Fox while he was tripping over Mathew Barzal, and about two minutes later, Ryan Lindgren was caught for intersecting Jordan Eberle. The penalty shootout unit intensified during these first two periods to keep the Rangers inside despite the unruly apprehensions.

Marc Staal, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Then in the third period, we saw the Rangers double the number of penalties committed for the entire game. DeAngelo and Kreider were both pinched for interference twice and Panarin was nailed for embellishment after Casey Cizikas hung it. Panarin’s penalty over all the others committed in this match particularly disturbs me. The reason is that the Rangers were ready to take a power-play in the second half of the third period when they led 2-1 at the time.

Instead, Panarin tried too hard to sell the previously called offense and ended up denying an opportunity for his team. Then, 11 seconds later, Anthony Beauvillier clinched his 12th of the year to tie the game to two. If Panarin is not called in for the embellishment, it is very possible that the Islanders will not tie the game. We are lucky that it was not an error that cost the game, but these are penalties that can be easily avoided. Even though I love Panarin for everything he has done since arriving in New York, it is something that disappoints me a little.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Overall, however, the Rangers played a very impressive and difficult game against a talented team from the Islanders. They beat them twice in the space of four days. Now, New York will return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday evening. It will be interesting to see Panarin’s performance against his former team for the second time this season. In their last meeting, the “Bread Man” scored a goal against them while generating five shots on goal in 19:41 of ice time.

Also keep in mind that the Rangers will meet the Islanders again at home on Tuesday night in their last game before the break for the stars. It will be cool to see these two fierce rivals start again for the third time in eight days. Now our Blueshirts are currently sitting with a 23-19-4 record and just six points from a Wild Card. As it stands, the Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers are tied for last place in the Wild Card. This game against Columbus is essential if the Rangers are to have a chance to sneak into the playoffs in April. Let’s see how they react on Sunday.