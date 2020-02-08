Key Member of Pakistani Taliban Killed in Afghanistan

Both Islamabad and Kabul have long accused each other of allowing militants to hide in border regions and carry out bloody attacks that threaten regional stability.

Peshawar: The Pakistani Taliban has confirmed that one of his main leaders and another member of the group have been killed in a collision with security forces in Afghanistan.

In a statement published by the SITE monitoring group on Friday, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, who was a member of the group’s advisory board and deputy leader, was murdered on January 31.

“Haqqani embraced martyrdom during battles with slaves from the United States,” the TTP said.

Haqqani’s closest confidant, Qari Saifullah Peshawari, was also killed in the collision that took place in Afghanistan during a “mission,” a senior Pakistani Taliban leader told AFP.

Afghan security forces refused to comment, and it was not immediately clear what type of mission Haqqani would have carried out.

Haqqani was not considered to be related to the Haqqani network, which is also affiliated with the Afghan Taliban.

Both Islamabad and Kabul have long accused each other of allowing militants to hide in border regions and carry out bloody attacks that threaten regional stability.

“Haqqani, also a writer of various books on various topics, was known to give an appropriate response to so-called torchbearers of democracy,” the TTP said in its statement.

“The TTP decides to continue the mission of Khalid Haqqani … we have taken revenge in the past for the martyrdom of our comrades and we will avenge these martyrs,” the group added.

Pakistan has been fighting an Islamic uprising in its own country for more than ten years, with thousands of civilians and security personnel dying from extremist attacks, especially after the TTP launched their violent campaign in 2007.

But the overall level of extremist violence fell dramatically last year, with 2019 having the least deaths since 2007 – the year in which the Pakistani umbrella Taliban group was formed.

Analysts have attributed the fall to military offensives against the Taliban in the tribal areas of North Waziristan and Khyber where they had their headquarters, as well as operations in the country’s largest city, Karachi.

In 2018, the TTP was further downgraded after an American strike in Afghanistan killed their leader Maulana Fazlullah, who was notorious for having ordered the attack on educational activist Malala Yousafzai.

