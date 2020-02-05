Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick Review does what it says on the tin

With all the continuous makeup launches by indie and major beauty brands, getting lipstick enthusiastic can be difficult. Do you really need another one? But you know that grabbing it every morning is a great tip. Take my Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick test. After trying the brand’s latest formula, I can see why there is so much attention. It is so good.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty, the traditional brand of the famous make-up artist, has changed her lipstick range to more modern surfaces and colors. The new unforgettable lipstick is available in 18 colors, divided into three formulas: cream, gloss and matte. A handful of shades that you may recognize if you’re a Kevyn-Aucoin-Stan, including Bloodroses, Roserin, Wild Orchid, Uninterrupted, and Themadora. The rest are brand new and come in a thin ball that feels ultra-luxurious (and fits in my tiny pocket).

What I like so much about this collection is how simple and portable the sunglasses are, even the vampy, bold ones. For example, I feared Fatal (a deep wine) would hit me too hard, but with its moisturizing sheen it felt more like a super pigmented balm. That was one of my favorites and you can see in the top left corner. I also love Modern Love, the perfect creamy pink (top right). These lipsticks prove that you can achieve a large, filter-free effect even without a primer and only with a small mascara.

The new lipsticks bring six unforgettable Lip Definer colors onto the market that are tailored to the color of your lips. One side is a creamy, miscible stick and the other side is the flame brush for mixing and contouring the lips.

Both will be published today on the HSN website and later this month on the Kevyn Aucoin Beauty website.

