Kevin Taylor drops photo of killer of Ahmed Suale, looks like Ken Agyapong's bodyguard

Controversial journalist Kelvin Taylor dropped a photo of a man believed to be the alleged murderer of Anas’ fellow journalist.

The photo, which bears a striking semblance to the sketched portraits of the killer of Ahmed Suale, is one of the bodyguards of Assine’s central deputy, Kennedy Agyapong.

Kelvin Taylor, who may be implying a link between the portrait and the attached photo of the alleged bodyguard of Kennedy Agyapong, let his supporters draw conclusions while many warned him to refrain from falsifying an investigation In progress.

Some have wondered if the portrait and its glaring resemblance to Kennedy Agyapong’s bodyguard could be trusted because the sketch was not made by the police but rather by Anas and his team.

Last year, Kennedy Agyapong offered a 100,000 GH reward to any member of the public who voluntarily provided information that would lead to the arrest of the murderer or murderers of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Agyapong has been charged with organizing the murder of Ahmed, saying he is making the offer because his reputation is at stake.

Agyapong denied being behind Ahmed’s death despite inciting the public to attack the journalist following investigation # 12 which exposed corruption in Ghanaian football.

Speaking on Net2 TV, the legislator said: “It is a human being who is dead, no matter what mistake he made, he has the right to live”.

“What I want to do is that anyone who can provide information to assist in the arrest of the suspects will receive 100,000 GH ₵ from me because it is my reputation at stake,” he added. .