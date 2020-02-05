Kevin Krauter shouldn’t miss the new song “Opportunity”

Indiana songwriter Kevin Krauter returns with a new album Full control on February 28th. Today he shared “Opportunity”, a hazy waltz that alternates between thoughts of fear and excitement on an unknown journey. A video of the song, see below, shows Krauter and his buddies playing hackysack.

“I wrote this song a few years ago when I started making music all day,” Krauter said in a statement of what an opportunity in my life looks like, how much I owe myself, and the inevitable reality that I’m making mistakes and find an opportunity that, despite my best efforts, I missed in a critical but compassionate way. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rEHUdLfQuA (/ embed)

Full control is Krauter’s follow-up debut until 2018 throw and is released on Bayonet Records. He will be on tour in March. Check out the dates below.

Thursday, March 12 – St. Louis, MO at the Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

Fri March 13 – Springfield, MO @ Front of Home *

Sat. March 14 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis *

Mon March 16 – Fri March 20 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

Sat. March 21 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada (Not So Fun Weekend) *

Sun. March 22 – Hot Springs, AR @ Low Key Arts

Thu. April 2 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Fri April 3 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

Saturday April 4 – Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

Sun. April 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

Fri April 10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Sat. April 11 – Madison, WI @ The Rathskellar at U of W

Sun. April 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Mon. April 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Thu. April 23 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary%

Fri April 24 – Toronto, CA @ Baby G%

Sat. April 25 – Montreal, CA @ Brasserie%

Mon. April 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Tue. April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle%

Marry. April 29 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop%

Thu. April 30 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall%

Fri May 1 – Durham, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (back room)%

Sat. May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn%

Sun. May 3 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR%

Sun. June 7 – Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

Mon June 8 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

Marry. June 10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Thursday June. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

Sat. June 13 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

Mon June 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Crystal Cavern

Marry. June 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

Thu. June 18 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sat. June 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Mon June 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Tue. June 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Marry. June 24 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

Thu. June 25 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

* = w / Slow Pulp, Divino Niño

% = w / Why Bonnie?