Kevin Hart about not remembering car wreck, his recovery and anti-gay ‘F – k Up’

Kevin Hart opens its way to recovery after his near fatal accident last September.

During an interview with Men’s health, Hollywood’s heavy hitter says he can’t remember what happened when the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed down the road in Malibu.

“I can’t tell you anything about it. Isn’t that scary? The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife,” admitted the 40-year-old father of three.

Benedict Evans for Men’s Health

The “Ride Along” actor is on his way to a full recovery and says that his “second chance” in life is helping him become a better person.

“It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to say it. I feel like the other version of myself was dying at the time, and this new version was born to better understand and do better,” explained he added and added, “Sometimes you are.” I’m not going to get it if you should get it. But if it comes and that lamp goes out, holy f.

Lying in the hospital bed after the crash – unable to move for the first few days – helped the star think about what is important in his life, according to Hart.

“It’s not fame. It is not money. They are not jewelry, cars or watches. It’s about relationships. You know, the people who helped me get up and get out of bed. The biggest realization came from something that someone told me. You cannot marry your career and date your family. That immediately stunned me. “

Now he is more committed to his family, where he likes to “sit with the children before and after dinner” and walk the dog. His wife Eniko has also noticed a transformation.

“There were times when he was here, but not really here. Not to say he wasn’t a family man before, but he said the accident took him part of the missed time because of his work,” the previous one Model 35 disclosed.

Even his “Jumanji” co-stars realize the changes in the comedian, where The Rock says: “When someone stares at death – and lives – you are immediately informed new about how fragile life is,” while Jack Black admitted , “I visited him a few weeks after the accident and he seemed to come from another place emotionally and spiritually.”

In finding out how he can be the best version of himself after the accident, Hart concentrates on owning his mistakes.

“I really believe in the bed you’ve made. If you’ve done something, you’ve done it. You know, there’s no room for maneuver around it. You can handle it and then you can continue.”

This new look reminded him of last year’s Oscar controversy when he stopped the event after his earlier anti-gay tweets popped up, including calling someone a “fat fg,” saying that a person looked like “a gay sign for AIDS “and a joke about him who broke a dollhouse over the head of his son after he told him” to stop being gay. “

“With the entire Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was,” Hart said.

Benedict Evans for Men’s Health

Talks were needed with his celebrity counselors to point out that his excuses never meant that he understood why he was wrong and that he should have condemned violence against someone because he was gay.

“It wasn’t until good friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels and Ellen [DeGeneres] talked to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say I understood. Then I thought,” Oh, shit – I did it f – k up . “

“I don’t care if you’re gay or not. I’m a human being. I’ll love you anyway,” he added.

The March issue of Men’s Health hits is on February 11.

