Kevin Feige and his three word plan for Star Wars

As a co-director behind the film with the most profit in film history, Joe Russo would be well placed to talk about the producer of that film Kevin Feige and his worship for a galaxy far, far away. While it is Marvel Universe where Feige made its name – and $ 22,585 billion at the register – it is the Star Wars galaxy where his heart is and Russo discussed it with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Star Wars is Kevin’s first and true love. He is a man with a very, very large basement filled with enough Star Wars paraphernalia to fill a museum. Whatever he does with it, becomes passionate, emotional and unique. “

Passion, emotion and uniqueness are three important ingredients of Star Wars, especially at the start of a new storyline and it will be fascinating to see what Feige brings to the GFFA.

