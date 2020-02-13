Kevin Durant’s manager talks about Durant’s life, ambitions on the Nets team, and returning from an injury

Photo: coupling points

Rich Kleiman, Kevin Durant’s manager and business partner, commented in two interviews on his client’s life, the decision to join the Nets, and the possible return after an injury.

Commenting on Durant’s life in Brooklyn, Kleiman replied, “He loves it. I’ve seen it more recently, maybe because his rehab is gaining momentum. But he loves it. It looks like it fits exactly. Kevin wants to be able to do what he wants and move as he wants, and in New York City people don’t care what you do. Everyone moves at their own pace and I think they go with it. (Durant) works so hard that you can take him to the moon and he goes to rehab and works to that degree. I think for him it doesn’t matter what city he is in, he will lock himself up. But who wouldn’t love living in New York? “

Kleiman added about KD’s ambitions in Nets: “I think he looks forward to really putting Brooklyn on the map and making this franchise special. I think a lot of people want to focus on why the Knicks don’t get him and (less) on what the nets did to get Kevin and Kyrie there. And that’s a shame because it wasn’t where the Knicks were instead. It was because Brooklyn was who they were. “

Kleiman could not say when we could see KD play again.

“It’s not like hesitating. It’s like why we’re having a conversation now that we just don’t have to. Let him know what he does every day. The guy never misses a repeat. He doesn’t miss a representative . “Said Kleiman.

