Keto diet can make your bones weaker and “increase the risk of injury”

The research showed that athletes with a low carbohydrate diet showed a greater bone breakdown (Photo: Getty)

The ketogenic diet – commonly known as keto – is a low-fat, low-carbohydrate, restrictive eating plan that promises to help you lose weight.

But a new study, published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, has shown that the diet can weaken athletes’ bones during intensive training.

Researchers from the Australian Institute of Sport and the Australian Catholic University watched 30 elite race walkers during three and a half weeks of athletic training.

They discovered that the athletes on the keto diet showed greater signs of bone breakdown than at the start of the study. However, athletes on a carbohydrate-rich diet showed no significant difference, according to the test results.

The new findings come in the midst of other criticisms of the diet, with experts suggesting that keto is safe and effective for only a short period of time. Some experts have even warned that a long-term keto diet can damage the heart muscle.

The purpose of the ketogenic diet is to bring the body into a state of ketosis.

This is when low carbohydrates cause blood sugar levels to drop and the body breaks down fat to use as energy. Hence the weight loss.

Ketosis is actually a very mild form of ketoacidosis, which is a dangerous complication of type 1 diabetes.

“The keto diet should not be a long-term plan,” says nutritionist and founder of Nosh Detox, Geeta Sidhu-Robb tells Metro.co.uk.

“Although the benefit of this plan is that people eat healthier fats, consume less sugar and see their insulin levels soft, it can often mean that people become dependent on saturated animal fats in meat.

“The diet gets its best rewards when implemented between one and two weeks at a time. It should certainly not be a long-term diet method. “

The researchers discovered that when the keto athletes re-introduced carbohydrates into their diet, they saw some improvement in their bone health, but they were not back to full strength.

Study author Louise Burke said the keto diet can affect bone metabolism because of the “downstream effects of carbohydrate availability on certain hormones.”

The results of the study suggest that the diet somehow prevents athletes from recovering well after intensive training, although it is not exactly clear how.

Previous studies in mice and children have shown that the keto diet could have negative effects on bone health in combination with exercise.

But it is also important to note that the study took place over a three-week period, so it is not clear how the diet can affect bone health over a longer period. Experts say the keto diet can take time for your body to adjust.

But if you are an athlete or train a lot at the gym, this study may suggest that the keto diet is not the best option for you.

