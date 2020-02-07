Kesha’s text to Lady Gaga about Katy Perry was “defamatory”

Contrary to popular belief that allegations of rape end men’s careers, women who merely seek legal ownership of their own work – while repeatedly traumatized and forced to face their abusers – are often exposed to the most serious consequences of all.

Kesha – involved in a nightmare from which she cannot wake up – has been proof of this since 2014. Six years ago, the “TiK ToK” singer sued her former producer Lucasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald to get out of her record deal for becoming “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused [Kesha]” at which point [she ] has almost lost her life, “said her initial accusations.

Dr. Luke sued and accused Kesha of having invented a story to get out of her contract. Kesha has spent the past half a decade fighting in court to have all rights to her own music. In 2016, Kesha lost the offer to cancel her contract, which triggered the # FreeKesha movement. Although she has received broad support from fans and artists, she still faces the consequences of her initial allegations.

Today, a week after the release of her second album after she separated from Dr. Luke, a judge decided that she owes him $ 373,671.88 in interest for late royalties.

The judge also ruled that a text message Kesha sent to Lady Gaga in 2016 was “defamatory.” In the text message, Kesha stated that Katy Perry was raped by the “same man,” referring to Dr. Hatch. Perry later contested this statement in court. “There is no evidence that Gottwald raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn certificate has not been refuted, cannot be believed,” the judge said in an official statement. Since the court ruled that Dr. Luke was not a public figure at the time of the message, his team only needs to demonstrate that Kesha ‘s allegations were negligence – no reckless disregard for the truth.

According to USA Today, Kesha’s team plans to oppose the decisions. “Judge Schecter issued judgments today on requests to summarize the judgment in the Dr. Luke lawsuit. We disagree with the court’s judgments. We plan to appeal immediately,” her team said.

This approach is particularly unfortunate since Kesha’s last album, High Road, was an attempt to change her identity from Dr. Separate Luke story. The album was “about regaining my happiness and my voice and all aspects of my life and not living in the tragedy of what everyone knows I’ve been through,” she said. It seems that she has not yet lived through the tragedy.

