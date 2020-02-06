Kerry Washington honored Diahann Carroll at Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

The legendary Diahann Carroll, which we lost last year, was a force to be reckoned with. The dynamic actress made magic in projects such as Carmen Jones, Claudine and Dynasty. She also touched every actor she worked with, including Kerry Washington who led her tribute to the 2020 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

Washington, who is notoriously private about her children, shared a moving memory of her scandal that threw her a baby shower in which Carroll was present. The two had already collaborated in the film Tyler Perry presents Peeples, but Washington was still impressed. “Looking back on it now, I know that the spirit of my little girl that was inside of me was lifted by the magic of that afternoon,” says the American son-actress. “We were surrounded by family, friends, colleagues and legends. One of our most honored guests was Diahann Carroll. “

Washington also praises Carroll’s legacy as the first black actor to win a Daytime Emmy Award and the first black woman to win a Tony. “Awards are tricky,” she says. “Its value was not determined by those accolades. Without them she would have been glorious. But I mentioned these achievements because she was a pioneer and a hunter. Her presence in the upper layers of excellence in this company makes her not only a hero, but one of our founding fathers. “

Well said! Hats off to a legend and founder.

