Kerry Katona makes shock career change and trains to become a life coach

Kerry Katona makes a bold new career move.

The star of Celebs Go Dating goes back to school and studies to become a life coach.

It is fair to say that Kerry had an interesting life, and now she wants to tell others how to weather storms like her.

Kerry revealed the start of her course on Instagram and told fans about her stories that she had signed up for a counseling course.

She placed a photo of her laptop and added the caption: “Well, I did it! I just went and signed up for the coaching and counseling for life !!! “

She felt in a motivating mood and also placed a smiley selfie and said to her followers: “Success is not an accident, you have to get up and make it !!! (Sic) “.

The hard work begins immediately for the Atomic Kitten star, and luckily she has her friend Ryan Mahoney by her side to make sure she puts the work in it.

The mother of five placed a picture of himself and Ryan around a table with a computer and a notepad and pen visible in the recording.

“Look at us, both studying together to improve ourselves,” Kerry wrote in the caption.

And it’s not only her career where Kerry gets better, she also shares the results of her new health kick.

Posing in her bra and underwear, the reality TV star revealed that she now has an impressive set of abs.

Kerry and Ryan met in 2018, but went out the same year after a vacation to Thailand.

While filming for the Channel 4 dating show, there were rumors that the couple had decided to try it again, which she confirmed in her New! column.

“He was a godsend recently when I needed him the most. We are settled, dedicated, my children love him and so do I, she wrote.





