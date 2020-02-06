Kerala prays for the safe return of 21 students stranded in China

All of Kerala is determined to pray for the safety of 21 state students stranded on coronavirus-infested Chinese territory, where the death toll from the dangerous virus outbreak is increasing daily.

Students are stranded at Kunming Airport because their visa papers have expired and their renewal has resulted in excessive delays and the airlines have refused to leave them. Of the 21 stranded, 15 are girls studying at Dalian Medical College. There are also some business students.

The State Department has intervened and initiated bailouts. The affected students are in contact with their relatives via WhatsApp. They are expected to be saved at any time now.

The affected group decided to leave their place as the growing number of deaths around them became intimidating and they no longer had the courage to stay behind. However, their departure was delayed because their visa papers had expired. You did not receive the new documents until Wednesday.