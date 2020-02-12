Kerala groom arrives for wedding on a camel with anti-CAA posters

Hussein said he chose to do this to express his protest against the CAA.



IANS

updated:February 12, 2020, 11:54 AM IST

Photo: IANS

In a unique form of protest against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), a groom came to Kerala, Haja Hussain, for his wedding ceremony riding on a camel with an anti-CAA poster in his hands on the outskirts of the capital Monday.

Accompanied by a large crowd, usually consisting of his friends and relatives, Hussain carried a sign saying “Refuse CAA, Boycott NRC and NPR” when he arrived at the wedding room in Vazhimukku, about 20 km away, back on a camel .

Hussein said he chose to do this to express his protest against the CAA.

“Together with the” Meher “(the custom where the groom hands gold or money to the bride) I also gave a copy of the Constitution. CAA must be rejected, “said Hussain, a local businessman.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.