The state government has issued strict guidelines for people to follow, especially in public places. The importance of personal hygiene and the practice of washing your hands periodically is widely disseminated as a precaution.

The maximum number of people affected is in Kozhikode, followed by the districts of Ernakulam, Kollam and Malappuram. All districts except Idukki have at least a few students from China.

A large number of students from Kerala and Tamil Nadu attend Chinese universities to pursue higher education, particularly to obtain a medical degree. But the majority come from Kerala and study in the medical faculties of Wuhan and neighboring cities.

Medical students would be the most vulnerable, as the disease made a large number of doctors and nurses who cared for the affected patients. Medical graduate students use hospitals for practical training.

While a large number of Kerala students managed to return, some would be trapped in their hostels due to the suspension of bus, train and ferry services due to the spread of the disease. As the colleges are closed for the holidays, many students have returned home, but those who have found themselves faced with a big problem, including the refusal of restaurants to entertain foreigners.

Earlier on Sunday, three people admitted to Kasturba hospital for possible exposure to the coronavirus had tested negative for the infection. Their samples were sent to the VIN for testing, which then declared them safe.

However, the hospital has kept them under observation and will discharge them after the state and union government have formulated the discharge policy.

In a similar incident, a suspected case of coronavirus was reported in Rajasthan, after which the patient was kept in solitary confinement, said Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday.

He said a doctor, who returned to India after taking the MBBS course in China, was kept in solitary confinement at the SMS hospital here, suspected of being affected by a coronavirus.

