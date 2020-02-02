Kerala CM warns against infiltration of ‘extremist’ groups in anti-CAA protests

Thiruvananthapuram: Warning against the infiltration of members of “extremist” outfits such as SDPI into anti-CAA protests in the state, Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would not allow any attempt to create common disharmony here.

The mention of Vijayan of the Islamic equipment of the Social Democratic Party of India during Question Time led to a word war with the United Democratic Front led by the opposition congress.

He said such “extremist” groups were trying to create a common divide and order and order in the state.

Police and other government agencies had taken strong action in many places because of indulging in violence and illegal activities, he said while answering Question Time.

Vijayan denied the allegations of the UDF and clarified that no ase was registered against those who participated in the protests against the change of anti-citizenship.

He said the southern state had witnessed unprecedented protests against CAA and most of such protests, including those organized by mahal commissions, were peacefully organized.

“But there is a group called SDPI in our state that thinks in an extremist way.

It has been informed to the government that the members of SDPI tried to infiltrate the protests in many places and avert the issues, “he said.

They were not only concerned with violence, but also trying to divide people and create common disharmony in society, the left-wing veteran added.

The mention of the name SDPI by the Chief Minister led to a brief war of words between the ruling and opposition banks.

“Why is the opposition agitated when I mention the name of SDPI? Are they saying I shouldn’t talk about SDPI and extremism?” Vijayan asked.

When UDF members claimed the police had registered cases against their leaders and party workers for participation in anti-CAA protests, the Chief Minister said that law enforcement officers should intervene when the protesters crossed the borders and destroyed public property.

(With PTI inputs)

